RSS

Crumbs From The Table Of Joy

vgad_pressurecast 194.jpg.jpe

Audiome>Listen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Google Play or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more

Aug 14, 2017 5:32 PM Video Games are Dumb

waterfield.jpg.jpe

The 2017 Stihl Timbersports U.S. professional and collegiatechampionships will be take place this weekend at Henry Maier Festival Park as apart of this year’s Germanfest. Forty top timbersports competitors from acrossthe country will par.. more

Jul 27, 2017 7:41 PM Around MKE

For the better part of a decade, much of themost exciting electronic music coming out of Milwaukee sounded like it crawled out of the dankest corners of a musty, cobwebbed basement. There’sstill some truly incredible music coming out of the indu.. more

Jun 29, 2017 5:51 PM On Music

airfield.jpg.jpe

Festival season is once again in full swing here inMilwaukee and the heart of the action will be, as it is each year, thelakefront’s Henry Maier Festival Park. But before those 60-some acres ofshoreline property became a permanent party .. more

Jun 15, 2017 2:40 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

boat.jpg.jpe

Just as the money to be made in bootlegging (transportingillegal liquor across land) during Prohibition led to bigger automobile enginesand cars capable of out-gunning the cops, the lure of rum-running (transportingillegal booze across w.. more

May 30, 2017 3:40 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous 1 Comments

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat show, we mix it up a bit for the station's latest pledge drive. With co-host Matt Wild out of town (he literally went fishing), we spend our half hour playing some of our favorite recent Milw.. more

May 11, 2017 7:01 PM On Music

milwaukeeday.jpg.jpe

It’s that time of year again: the Brewers are back in town, the weather is ever-so-slowly getting nicer, and tax day is perilously close. And, of course, this Friday is April 14 – 4/14 – better known around here as Milwaukee Day or, according to W.. more

Apr 10, 2017 3:22 PM Around MKE

directorwhomadehollywooddance.jpg.jpe

Like many old-school Hollywood directors,Charles Walters was put to pasture after the mid-1960s and was overshadowed inmemory by the likes of Vincente Minnelli and Robert Wise. And like many ofthem, he found a semi-retirement career. Walters di.. more

Apr 7, 2017 1:55 PM I Hate Hollywood

brokenbatbrewing.jpg.jpe

The vision of lifelong friends Tim Pauly and Dan McElwee will be realized Friday, April 7 at noon, when the doors to Broken Bat Brewing Company (231 E. Buffalo St.) officially open to the public.We took this exclusive Facebook Live tour of the b.. more

Apr 5, 2017 5:34 PM Around MKE

logo.jpg.jpe

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the lone pennant in Brewers history. The team is honoring the ’82 Crew with a number of giveaways, including a bobblehead commemorating Robin Yount’s post-series motorcycle lap around County Stadium, a repli.. more

Mar 28, 2017 6:07 PM Brew Crew Confidential

blogimage13779.jpe

The women-founded, women-run theater company Renaissance Theaterworks launches its new cultural diversity series as it collaborates with the African-American theater group Uprootedon on a production of Lynn Nottage’s 1995 drama Crumb more

Feb 6, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13755.jpe

The women-founded, women-run theater company Renaissance Theaterworks launches its new cultural diversity series as it collaborates with the African-American theater group Uprootedon on a production of Lynn Nottage’s 1995 drama more

Feb 3, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13708.jpe

The women-founded, women-run theater company Renaissance Theaterworks launches its new cultural diversity series as it collaborates with the African-American theater group Uprootedon on a production of Lynn Nottage’s 1995 drama Crumbs... more

Jan 30, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13685.jpe

The women-founded, women-run theater company Renaissance Theaterworks launches its new cultural diversity series as it collaborates with the African-American theater group Uprootedon on a production of Lynn Nottage’s 1995 drama more

Jan 27, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13666.jpe

The women-founded, women-run theater company Renaissance Theaterworks launches its new cultural diversity series as it collaborates with the African-American theater group Uprootedon on a production of Lynn Nottage’s 1995 drama Crumbs more

Jan 26, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13636.jpe

The women-founded, women-run theater company Renaissance Theaterworks launches its new cultural diversity series as it collaborates with the African-American theater group Uprootedon on a production of Lynn Nottage’s 1995 drama Crumbs more

Jan 23, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13572.jpe

The women-founded, women-run theater company Renaissance Theaterworks launches its new cultural diversity series as it collaborates with the African-American theater group Uprootedon on a production of Lynn Nottage’s 1995 drama Crumbs more

Jan 17, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13568.jpe

The women-founded, women-run theater company Renaissance Theaterworks launches its new cultural diversity series as it collaborates with the African-American theater group Uprootedon on a production of Lynn Nottage’s 1995 drama Crumbs more

Jan 16, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13565.jpe

The women-founded, women-run theater company Renaissance Theaterworks launches its new cultural diversity series as it collaborates with the African-American theater group Uprootedon on a production of Lynn Nottage’s 1995 drama Crumbs more

Jan 15, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13558.jpe

The women-founded, women-run theater company Renaissance Theaterworks launches its new cultural diversity series as it collaborates with the African-American theater group Uprootedon on a production of Lynn Nottage’s 1995 drama... more

Jan 14, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES