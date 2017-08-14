Crumbs From The Table Of Joy
What Deserves A Remake? (PressureCast Episode One-Hundred-Ninety-Four)
Aug 14, 2017 5:32 PM Colin Tanner Video Games are Dumb
Germanfest to Host Timbersports National Championships
The 2017 Stihl Timbersports U.S. professional and collegiatechampionships will be take place this weekend at Henry Maier Festival Park as apart of this year’s Germanfest. Forty top timbersports competitors from acrossthe country will par.. more
Jul 27, 2017 7:41 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
Take a Dip in the New NiceFM Label Compilation, Comp4Pools
For the better part of a decade, much of themost exciting electronic music coming out of Milwaukee sounded like it crawled out of the dankest corners of a musty, cobwebbed basement. There’sstill some truly incredible music coming out of the indu.. more
Jun 29, 2017 5:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
A Brief History of Milwaukee’s Festival Grounds
Festival season is once again in full swing here inMilwaukee and the heart of the action will be, as it is each year, thelakefront’s Henry Maier Festival Park. But before those 60-some acres ofshoreline property became a permanent party .. more
Jun 15, 2017 2:40 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Rum Runner Shoot-out! A Prohibition Story
Just as the money to be made in bootlegging (transportingillegal liquor across land) during Prohibition led to bigger automobile enginesand cars capable of out-gunning the cops, the lure of rum-running (transportingillegal booze across w.. more
May 30, 2017 3:40 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous 1 Comments
This Week on The Disclaimer: Some Milwaukee Music
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat show, we mix it up a bit for the station's latest pledge drive. With co-host Matt Wild out of town (he literally went fishing), we spend our half hour playing some of our favorite recent Milw.. more
May 11, 2017 7:01 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Day, Back Again for 2017
It’s that time of year again: the Brewers are back in town, the weather is ever-so-slowly getting nicer, and tax day is perilously close. And, of course, this Friday is April 14 – 4/14 – better known around here as Milwaukee Day or, according to W.. more
Apr 10, 2017 3:22 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
Charles Walters Taught Hollywood to Dance
Like many old-school Hollywood directors,Charles Walters was put to pasture after the mid-1960s and was overshadowed inmemory by the likes of Vincente Minnelli and Robert Wise. And like many ofthem, he found a semi-retirement career. Walters di.. more
Apr 7, 2017 1:55 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Broken Bat Sets Opening Day for April 7
The vision of lifelong friends Tim Pauly and Dan McElwee will be realized Friday, April 7 at noon, when the doors to Broken Bat Brewing Company (231 E. Buffalo St.) officially open to the public.We took this exclusive Facebook Live tour of the b.. more
Apr 5, 2017 5:34 PM Cole Vandermause Around MKE
Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the 10th Anniversary of the 1982 Brewers
This year marks the 35th anniversary of the lone pennant in Brewers history. The team is honoring the ’82 Crew with a number of giveaways, including a bobblehead commemorating Robin Yount’s post-series motorcycle lap around County Stadium, a repli.. more
Mar 28, 2017 6:07 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
Crumbs from the Table of Joy
The women-founded, women-run theater company Renaissance Theaterworks launches its new cultural diversity series as it collaborates with the African-American theater group Uprootedon on a production of Lynn Nottage’s 1995 drama Crumb more
Feb 6, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
