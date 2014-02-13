Csa
Heroes of the Week: Wellspring Volunteers
Wellspring, a nonprofit educational retreat center and organic farm, was founded in Milwaukee in the early ’80s and not long after moved to its current location in Newberg (4382 Hickory Road more
Feb 13, 2014 3:28 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The Game of Politics
America is holding its breath until the Nov. 6 presidential election. Meanwhile, we can all have a little fun with the election by playing “Swing States 2012.” Introduced this summer by Victory Point, a California gaming company, “Swing ... more
Sep 14, 2012 2:33 PM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
Know Your Farmer, Know Your Food
More than 1,000 people attended the annual Local Food and Farmer Open House last year (formerly the "CSA Open House"), a good indication that the local food movement is on the rise here in Milwaukee. The event is a one-stop-shop for meeting local .. more
Mar 11, 2010 5:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Engaging Correspondence
A dialogue between a relentless young woman and a famous, reclusive author plays out in en Roses in December. ,Theater more
Dec 30, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Chicago Afrobeat Project
The Miramar Theatre, 9 p.m. All Afrobeat bands owe some debt to genre pioneer Fela Kuti, b Shepherd Express ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jan 2, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete This Week in Milwaukee 3 Comments