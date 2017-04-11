Cuba
Duende Libre: Duende Libre
On Duende Libre, the bass-drums-keyboards trio Duende Libre puts a glossy finish on instrumental music that includes tantalizing bits of melody as well as compositional flair and echoes of past music from Cuba and the Caribbean. more
Apr 11, 2017 4:28 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Stream Reggie Bonds' Chilly New Track, "Ugly Truth"
Since dropping his rowdy-as-fuck single "Menace II Society (Black Timbs)" this spring, Milwaukee rapper Reggie Bonds has had a whole lot more eyes on him. He'll take advantage of that attention in August, when he releases his latest full-length, M.. more
Jun 17, 2015 3:33 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Cuban Five's Political Humor at Dominion Gallery
Riverwest's Dominion Gallery (804 E. Wright St.) gets political with cartoons and conversations in the exhibition “Humor From My Pen,” opening May 4. Owner and curator Stonie Rivera said she is honored to open the exhibition... more
May 1, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts 1 Comments
Cheese in a Time Capsule
A time capsule in the form of a white frame building stands on the grounds of the National Historic Cheesemaking Center in Monroe, Wis. The structure once housed a cheese factory on an Illinois farm, a locally successful maker of Swiss and bric.. more
Jul 24, 2011 12:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Leaking to Avert Disaster
The outpouring of tens of thousands of classified military documents by WikiLeaks is not precisely comparable to the publication of the Pentagon Papers—but in at least one crucial respect, it may be more valuable. While the Pentagon Papers ... more
Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
See "Salud!"
The award-winning documentary Salud! is being given a free screening at the Bay View Library on Thursday. While the film highlights Cubas remarkable health care system, including its free medical school (which accepts low-income American studen.. more
Jul 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Event of the Week:Peace Caravan to Cuba
Unlikeits predecessor, the Obama administration has at least demonstrated awillingness t Shepherd Express ,Expresso more
Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
Slumdog Revisited
Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire (out now on Blu-ray disc) was the unexpected indie success of 2008, rising from the brink of oblivion to triumph on Oscar night. The British director of Trainspotting and 28 DaysLater has matured without losing h.. more
Apr 4, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
APT: No Matinees in June
There’s a forecast for snow tomorrow. Eerie, plastic decorative Santas still lurk outside a number of houses on my side of town. In spite of the lingering signs of winter, I’m still thinking ahead to summer. As the theatre season winds down, I.. more
Apr 4, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Camera Obscura's Unsmiling Leader
Tracyanne Campbell's small, melancholy vocals are so dwarfed by the bright, '60s-fixated orchestral arrangements on Camera Obscura's records that it's easy to underestimate her role in the band. In concert, though, she's the clear leader of the gr.. more
Mar 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Nov. 20 - Nov. 26
Brother Ali @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 7 p.m. WhenBarack Obama claimed victory earlier this month, Brother Ali was thefirst rapper out of the gate with a victory track, which was ironic,This Week in Milwaukee more
Nov 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
All The Great Books (abridged)
Let’s face it: Most of us haven’t gotten around to reading all the classic boo All The Great Books (abridged) ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Alice Cooper (8/8)
Alice Cooper plays at 8pm at the Riverside. The doors open at 7pm. He is the master of may Journal Sentinel ,Sponsored Events more
Aug 8, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
Gospel Gossip
While the internet hype machine has doubtlessly done much to break deserving bands, its ev High School Musical ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Doodlebops
They have orange, pink and blue faces, with hair to match. They pretend to play musical in High School Musical ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Issue of the Week: Paid Sick Days
Hopefully Milwaukeeans will be able to make this city a healthier, more prosperous one by www.expressmilwaukee.com ,Expresso more
Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments
Send In The Comedies
The local theatre season concludes its journey to the holidays this weekend. For me, this is the last great stop before the deceptively easy challenge of covering all of the holiday showsquite a few of which are repeats of shows from previous year.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater