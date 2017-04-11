RSS

Cuba

duendelibre.jpg.jpe

On Duende Libre, the bass-drums-keyboards trio Duende Libre puts a glossy finish on instrumental music that includes tantalizing bits of melody as well as compositional flair and echoes of past music from Cuba and the Caribbean. more

Apr 11, 2017 4:28 PM Album Reviews

onmusic_reggiebonds.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of the artist

Since dropping his rowdy-as-fuck single "Menace II Society (Black Timbs)" this spring, Milwaukee rapper Reggie Bonds has had a whole lot more eyes on him. He'll take advantage of that attention in August, when he releases his latest full-length, M.. more

Jun 17, 2015 3:33 PM On Music

blogimage18543.jpe

Riverwest's Dominion Gallery (804 E. Wright St.) gets political with cartoons and conversations in the exhibition “Humor From My Pen,” opening May 4. Owner and curator Stonie Rivera said she is honored to open the exhibition... more

May 1, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts 1 Comments

A time capsule in the form of a white frame building stands on the grounds of the National Historic Cheesemaking Center in Monroe, Wis. The structure once housed a cheese factory on an Illinois farm, a locally successful maker of Swiss and bric.. more

Jul 24, 2011 12:56 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage11746.jpe

The outpouring of tens of thousands of classified military documents by WikiLeaks is not precisely comparable to the publication of the Pentagon Papers—but in at least one crucial respect, it may be more valuable. While the Pentagon Papers ... more

Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

The award-winning documentary Salud! is being given a free screening at the Bay View Library on Thursday. While the film highlights Cubas remarkable health care system, including its free medical school (which accepts low-income American studen.. more

Jul 21, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

blogimage7112.jpe

Unlikeits predecessor, the Obama administration has at least demonstrated awillingness t Shepherd Express ,Expresso more

Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso 1 Comments

Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire (out now on Blu-ray disc) was the unexpected indie success of 2008, rising from the brink of oblivion to triumph on Oscar night. The British director of Trainspotting and 28 DaysLater has matured without losing h.. more

Apr 4, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

  There’s a forecast for snow tomorrow. Eerie, plastic decorative Santas still lurk outside a number of houses on my side of town. In spite of the lingering signs of winter, I’m still thinking ahead to summer. As the theatre season winds down, I.. more

Apr 4, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage3003.jpe

Tracyanne Campbell's small, melancholy vocals are so dwarfed by the bright, '60s-fixated orchestral arrangements on Camera Obscura's records that it's easy to underestimate her role in the band. In concert, though, she's the clear leader of the gr.. more

Mar 21, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

12270615954923795bbd537.jpg.jpe

Brother Ali @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 7 p.m. WhenBarack Obama claimed victory earlier this month, Brother Ali was thefirst rapper out of the gate with a victory track, which was ironic,This Week in Milwaukee more

Nov 19, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage4029.jpe

Let’s face it: Most of us haven’t gotten around to reading all the classic boo All The Great Books (abridged) ,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 9, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Alice Cooper plays at 8pm at the Riverside. The doors open at 7pm. He is the master of may Journal Sentinel ,Sponsored Events more

Aug 8, 2008 12:00 AM Sponsored Content

blogimage3134.jpe

While the internet hype machine has doubtlessly done much to break deserving bands, its ev High School Musical ,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 3, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3133.jpe

They have orange, pink and blue faces, with hair to match. They pretend to play musical in High School Musical ,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 3, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

blogimage3003.jpe

Hopefully Milwaukeeans will be able to make this city a healthier, more prosperous one by www.expressmilwaukee.com ,Expresso more

Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM Expresso 5 Comments

The local theatre season concludes its journey to the holidays this weekend. For me, this is the last great stop before the deceptively easy challenge of covering all of the holiday showsquite a few of which are repeats of shows from previous year.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES