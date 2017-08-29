Cuban Printmaking
On the Bus: The New Addition to the Public Market is Vegan
"We all scream for amazing vegan ice cream," readsthe menu of On the Bus, the newcomer among Milwaukee Public Market eateries,and we would agree knowing how hard it is to find 100% vegan treats. On top ofice cream, the eatery serves shak.. more
Aug 29, 2017 2:15 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Around MKE
Where to Watch the Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight in Milwaukee
This Saturday, two of the most well known names in fightingwill come together for the biggest boxing match since Floyd Mayweather took onManny Pacquiao in May of 2015. Mayweather and Conor McGregor will face off at 9p.m. in the T-Mobile Arena .. more
Aug 23, 2017 8:36 PM Emma Rappaport Around MKE 4 Comments
Big Boy Restaurant to Come Back for One Night
A breeze of nostalgia will blow on Milwaukee as inhabitantsget the chance to eat Big Boy hamburgers, 22 years after Wisconsin’s last BigBoy restaurant closed its doors. Ovation Sarah Chudnow, a retirement communityin Mequon, will host a .. more
Jul 28, 2017 6:58 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Around MKE
Milwaukee Craft Brewery League Hosts Milwaukee Craft Brewery Week
Milwaukee has seen anexplosion in the craft beer department. Breweries and tap rooms have sprung upin neighborhoods all over the city, and it’s never been easier to find alocally made beer at your favorite bar or restaurant. In celebration.. more
Jul 24, 2017 7:09 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
'American Fable' is a Gothic Tale of '80s Wisconsin
The protagonist of AmericanFable , an 11-year old girl called Gitty, is growing up on a Wisconsin farm asthe 1980s farm crisis rises to a boil. Ronald Reagan is glimpsed on TV,insisting that government has no business bailing .. more
Jul 17, 2017 1:29 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
New Third Ward Park to Utilize Part of Milwaukee’s Railroad History
Plans were recently announced for a new park in the ThirdWard that will incorporate the neighborhood’s old Chicago-Northwestern railroadtrestle. The park will use a city-owned lot on E. Erie Street, linking andstreet and an extended port.. more
Jul 5, 2017 4:41 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE 2 Comments
Cuban Printmaking
Cuba, the small island nation south of the United States, has experienced its share of economic and political upheaval over the past five decades. Due to political conflicts between the two nations, accurate information about Cuba more
Feb 9, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
