RSS

Cuban

rope 1.jpg.jpe

Physicalcomfort in summer theater can be a rather tricky thing to negotiate. I’drecently mentioned being physically uncomfortable at a show in a review. Thatshow was in a mosquito-infested barn. It was hot. It was uncomfortable. It was AnimalF.. more

Jul 20, 2014 12:00 PM Theater

blogimage15841.jpe

Cuban restaurants are not new to Milwaukee—past examples include Lazara's and Hemingway's Old Havana—but currently only one remains. Cubanitas, which opened eight years ago, is still going strong. Part of the Bianchini restaurant group that... more

Aug 24, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage5323.jpe

On his 2002 debut Personal Journals, Sage Francis introduced himself as one of underground rap's great raw talents, a commanding slam-poet and earnest songwriter who distinguished himself from his closest corollary, Atmosphere's Slug, with an inci.. more

May 12, 2010 7:24 PM On Music

blogimage5323.jpe

 Milwaukee Street is getting another makeover, and once again Omar Shaikh and Tom Wackman are responsible for the change. The duo also owns Kenadee's and Carnevor, and last year opened Umami M,None more

Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

Nowadays most horror films are horrible, if not laughable. The Scary Movie folks had the right idea mocking what the genre has become. But it doesn’t have to be that way. One of the most chilling horror films ever, TheHaunting (1963), shows no b.. more

Nov 3, 2008 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Cubanitas 728 N. Milwaukee St. 225-1760 Talley’s Folly ,Best Of The City - Dining more

Apr 24, 2008 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2008

blogimage551.jpe

The Haggerty Museum hosts a free 7 p.m. screening tonight of the 2003documentary Los Zafi Buena Vista Social Club ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 17, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES