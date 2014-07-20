Cuban
Murder Drama In A Hot Place
Physicalcomfort in summer theater can be a rather tricky thing to negotiate. I’drecently mentioned being physically uncomfortable at a show in a review. Thatshow was in a mosquito-infested barn. It was hot. It was uncomfortable. It was AnimalF.. more
Jul 20, 2014 12:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Cubanitas: A Unique Experience to Be Savored
Cuban restaurants are not new to Milwaukee—past examples include Lazara's and Hemingway's Old Havana—but currently only one remains. Cubanitas, which opened eight years ago, is still going strong. Part of the Bianchini restaurant group that... more
Aug 24, 2011 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Sage Francis Takes His Indie-Rapper Label Literally
On his 2002 debut Personal Journals, Sage Francis introduced himself as one of underground rap's great raw talents, a commanding slam-poet and earnest songwriter who distinguished himself from his closest corollary, Atmosphere's Slug, with an inci.. more
May 12, 2010 7:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Menu of the Americas
Milwaukee Street is getting another makeover, and once again Omar Shaikh and Tom Wackman are responsible for the change. The duo also owns Kenadee's and Carnevor, and last year opened Umami M,None more
Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
The Haunting
Nowadays most horror films are horrible, if not laughable. The Scary Movie folks had the right idea mocking what the genre has become. But it doesn’t have to be that way. One of the most chilling horror films ever, TheHaunting (1963), shows no b.. more
Nov 3, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
BEST CUBAN RESTAURANT
Cubanitas 728 N. Milwaukee St. 225-1760 Talley’s Folly ,Best Of The City - Dining more
Apr 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2008
Los Zafiros: Music From the Edge of Time
The Haggerty Museum hosts a free 7 p.m. screening tonight of the 2003documentary Los Zafi Buena Vista Social Club ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 17, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments