Cudahy Caroler Christmas

Milwaukee-made, California-based political comedian Will Durst used to come back to Milwaukee every year to perform for Summerfest. He still comes back every once in a while for a show. This month he returns to the Sunset Playhouse for Elect t.. more

Sep 17, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Photo by Mark Frohna

Chris Flieller makes his final bow as Stasch in the holiday comedy A Cudahy Caroler Christmas at In Tandem Theatre. more

Dec 1, 2014 6:50 PM Theater

Whenever I hear Christmas music without the lyrics, my mind always substitutes the lyrics from A Cudahy Caroler Christmas. I’ve seen Anthony Wood’s musical holiday comedy countless times. I can only imagine what it must be like for Chris Flieller... more

Nov 19, 2014 9:45 AM Theater

As light and insubstantial a comedy as it is, A Cudahy Caroler Christmas is the gift that keeps on giving. In Tandem Theatre has staged Anthony Wood's classic South Side holiday comedy many, many times over the more

Nov 28, 2012 3:27 PM Theater

In the theater world, the holiday season looks much the same all over the nation. Seasonal favorites take the stage year after year, along with a few independent offerings that add variety.The Milwaukee Rep returns to the Pabst Theater with... more

Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

In 1516, Raphael painted La Donna Velata (The Woman With the Veil). Through June 6, the High Renaissance painter’s magnificent portrait is on display at the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) in a one-work exhibition titled “Raphael: The Woman more

May 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

From his perch in Washington, Chris Cilizza puts a Tommy Thompson senate run at 50/50. Shepherd readers gave it a solid 65% chance. Me, I’m giving it a zero. Zip. Nada. Zilch. I think the former governor’s current flirtation with ru.. more

Mar 17, 2010 5:28 PM Daily Dose

It’s been a weekend of bite-sized performances, Theatre Gigante’s one-hour, one-weekend only production Other Three Sisters was joined last night by the opening of the Skylight Opera Theatre’s A Day In Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine.The double.. more

Mar 13, 2010 8:56 PM Theater

The trip out to Waukesha is a bit further than I’m used to going for a show. I don’t make it out that far for a show, but as there was nothing else opening this weekend and there were people involved in this production who have done work I’ve seen.. more

Feb 6, 2010 6:53 PM Theater

In Tandem Theatre concludes its annual production of A Cudahy Caroler Christmas this after

Jan 4, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

In Tandem Theatre continues its annual production of A Cudahy Caroler Christmas tonight wi

Jan 2, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In Tandem Theatre continues its annual production of A Cudahy Caroler Christmas tonight wi

Dec 17, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

