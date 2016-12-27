RSS

Cudahy

While many of the emo acts they grew up listening to have moved on to pop, Milwaukee’s Dreamhouse vow to keep the guitars front and center. more

Dec 27, 2016 1:40 PM Local Music

Today, as digestive issues and food sensitivities are rampant, many people are questioning ingredient labels and taking a more serious look at health foods. To serve this demand, Angelic Bakehouse in Cudahy is committed to crafting quality,... more

Aug 2, 2016 2:34 PM Eat/Drink

Who needs a valentine when the best in bacon is coming backto Baconfest Milwaukee on Valentine’sDay?This year's bacon bonanza is going down on Sunday, February14 (you know, Valentine’s Day) at the Event Center inside the Potawatomi Hotel.. more

Feb 10, 2016 4:49 PM Around MKE

Dan Fleming

Have you been telling yourself that this is the summeryou’re running that 5k? Do you tell your friends that you’ve been training forthat half marathon even though you’re really just watching Orange is the NewBlack on Netflix? Would it be easier.. more

Jul 28, 2015 3:54 PM Around MKE

Venison is a hearty fall food in the upper Midwest, but Europeans have long enjoyed farm-raised deer and have brought the meat to places well beyond stew and sausage. Witness Ilija’s Place... more

Oct 23, 2012 2:21 PM Dining Preview

Alicia Guerra, the longtime Conejito’s Place employee who goes by the nickname “Lala,” has opened her own Mexican restaurant in Cudahy. Lala’s Place is located in a modest, 1960s vintage diner with booths... more

Oct 5, 2012 3:20 PM Dining Preview

Milwaukee rock band Certain Stars never set out to be famous, but don't confuse that with a lack of ambition. When Kyle Hernandez's fake press release for a band named Cudahy unexpectedly began to gain traction among friends in 2000... more

May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

                                                                    There was good news in email last week Thursday. Turns out Mark Bucher's production of Michael Golamco's Cowboy Vs. Samurai is, in fact, going to make it to the stage. The scrip.. more

Apr 17, 2012 3:56 PM Theater

With its womblike interior of curtains and kilims, Ilija's Place (3701 E. Squire Ave., Cudahy) is dark and comfortable. But come summer, light streams into the fenced-in patio where, every Saturday (weather permitting), a pig is roasted on ... more

Jun 30, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Meryl Streep is an actress of astonishing range, fully inhabiting characters in films as different as Sophie’s Choice and Mama Mia. In Theater of War, a documentary on the 2006 New York production of Mother Courage and Her Children, we watch as .. more

Dec 1, 2010 2:32 PM I Hate Hollywood

Milwaukee’s popular Gallery Night and Day returns Oct. 15-16 for its fall presentation of art and artists throughout the city.A new venue makes its Gallery Night debut, as the Art Institute of Wisconsin (located in the P.H. Dye House at 320... more

Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts 1 Comments

Each day an individual presents a unique picture to the world based on his or her choice of hairstyle, clothes and other adornments. These rituals—often overlooked, even by individuals themselves—depend on personality, age, time of year, an... more

Aug 16, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Ilija’s Place 3701 E. Squire Ave., Cudahy (414) 727-5885 $$ Credit Cards: MC, VS Smoking: Yes ,Dining Out more

Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

May 5, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Ilija’sPlace (3701 E. Squire Ave.) is a former corner bar on a side street inCudahy. It’s worth looking for. Inside is a friendly ethnic sensoryoverload with walls covered in icons, geomet,Dining Out more

Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

When Jalapeno Loco opened in the mid-1990s, the restaurant occupied a modestspot near downtown Cudahy. It quickly proved successful, earning asolid reputation for its Mexican food and margaritas.,Dining Out more

Nov 5, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Usually,whendescribing a small theater space people tend to use genera Catholic School Girls, ,Theater more

Feb 27, 2008 12:00 AM Theater 3 Comments

Theglazed brick building was built as a hotel a century ago, and since the1960s had hous Could you describe or explain the Guest Expressions campaign? ,Dining Out more

Nov 8, 2007 12:00 AM Around MKE

When I was talking with local playwright/comedy guy  Patrick Schmitz last week, he’d invited me to a show that I will be unable to make it to this coming Sunday. It’s kind of a big disappointment that I can’t make it. Schmitz’s work teaching impro.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Theater

