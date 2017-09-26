RSS

Off The Cuff

offthecuff_jimplaisted_byscottpaulus.widea.jpg

Executive Director Jim Plaisted discusses the challenges of managing the neighborhood’s rapid growth. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

keytochange.jpg.jpe

Key to Change, an initiative from Downtown Milwaukee, BID #21, aims to address chronic homelessness in the area. more

Sep 25, 2017 9:52 AM Off the Cuff

peteprodoehl.jpg.jpe

Showcasing innovation and creativity on a grand scale, Maker Faire Milwaukee returns to the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center, Sept. 23-24. Off the Cuff spoke with Milwaukee Makerspace Communications Director and Maker Faire Milwa... more

Sep 19, 2017 2:25 PM Off the Cuff

willdurst.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee-born political satirist Will Durst has been called half-therapist, half-comedian. His new show, “Durst Case Scenario," brings comfort to those with similar political frustrations in a,Off the Cuff more

Sep 12, 2017 1:50 PM Off the Cuff

morningstar.jpg.jpe

Off the Cuff chats with Mary Atwood, Marketing Director of Morning Star Productions theater company. more

Sep 6, 2017 11:43 AM Off the Cuff

karenbeaumontbyjeangabrielfernandez.jpg.jpe

Off the Cuff talks to local organ recitalist Karen Beaumont. more

Sep 5, 2017 1:13 PM Off the Cuff

indiansummer.jpg.jpe

Celebrating 31 years on Milwaukee’s lakefront, Indian Summer festival returns to Henry Maier Festival Park Sept. 8-10 to educate, entertain and promote Native American culture. In anticipation of this year’s festivities, Off the Cuff spoke ... more

Aug 29, 2017 2:44 PM Off the Cuff

staceywilliams.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee artist Stacey Williams-Ng is among the artists commissioned by 88Nine Radio Milwaukee to produce outdoor murals in the Near West Side and Walker’s Point neighborhoods. more

Aug 22, 2017 2:10 PM Off the Cuff

offthecuff_nicolemattke_byjeangabrielfernandez.jpg.jpe

Off the Cuff interviews Nicole Mattke, the current Narrator-in-Residence at the Pfister Hotel. more

Aug 15, 2017 3:05 PM Off the Cuff

augustedwardpeter.jpg.jpe

An Off the Cuff interview with sculptor and Museum of Wisconsin Art preparatory, August Edward Peter about his past projects and current interests. more

Aug 8, 2017 1:08 PM Off the Cuff

offthecuffceso.jpg.jpe

Off the Cuff interviews Ceso Sprewell, director of the North Division High School Boys & Girls Club Community Learning Center, about his past, what drew him to service to our city’s youth and the importance of this organization in the inner... more

Aug 1, 2017 12:18 PM Off the Cuff

offthecuff_janebrite_byjean-gabrielfernandez.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee patron of the arts, Jane Brite, reflects on her life. more

Jul 25, 2017 2:11 PM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

offthecuffcyndikieck.jpg.jpe

The South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center is a hub of community and the arts in South Milwaukee. more

Jul 18, 2017 2:35 PM Off the Cuff

danfleming.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee artist Daniel Fleming’s new work is on display at the recently opened Gallery of Wisconsin Art (GOWA) in West Bend. more

Jul 11, 2017 1:27 PM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

mysterysciencetheater3000.jpg.jpe

“Mystery Science Theater 3000" is now embarking on their first ever tour, where they will stop at the Pabst Theater for a two-show run on Saturday, July 15. We caught up with creator Joel Hodgson, and talked about creating the show for a... more

Jul 10, 2017 1:58 PM Off the Cuff

mauricio.jpg.jpe

Wisconsin Avenue artist in residence Mauricio Ramirez is transforming 10 utility boxes along Wisconsin Avenue to honor important icons and events in Milwaukee’s wide-spanning history. more

Jul 3, 2017 3:18 PM Off the Cuff

margaretmuza.jpg.jpe

Off the Cuff interviews Milwaukee artist Margaret Muza, who practices tintype photography as part of her tenure as artist-in-residence at the Pfister Hotel. more

Jun 27, 2017 1:47 PM Off the Cuff

otc_jacob.jpg.jpe

In an Off the Cuff interview Good Lands Guides’ Jacob Bach extolls the importance of the outdoors and reminds readers that environmental protection should not be a partisan issue. more

Jun 20, 2017 1:08 PM Off the Cuff

offthecuff_peter.jpg.jpe

Interview with the National Alliance on Mental Illness’ Greater Milwaukee Executive Director Peter Hoeffel more

Jun 13, 2017 12:47 AM Off the Cuff

otc_mikecrude.jpg.jpe

Interview with progressive talk show host Mike Crute about his newly purchased radio station, WRRD 1510 AM. more

Jun 6, 2017 2:52 PM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

