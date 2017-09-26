Off The Cuff
The Third Ward Will Only Continue To Grow
Executive Director Jim Plaisted discusses the challenges of managing the neighborhood's rapid growth.
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski
Key to Change Initiative Addresses Homelessness in Downtown Milwaukee
Key to Change, an initiative from Downtown Milwaukee, BID #21, aims to address chronic homelessness in the area.
Sep 25, 2017 9:52 AM Selena Milewski
Making Space for Creativity
Showcasing innovation and creativity on a grand scale, Maker Faire Milwaukee returns to the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center, Sept. 23-24. Off the Cuff spoke with Milwaukee Makerspace Communications Director and Maker Faire Milwa...
Sep 19, 2017 2:25 PM Emily Patti
The 'Durst Case Scenario'?
Milwaukee-born political satirist Will Durst has been called half-therapist, half-comedian. His new show, "Durst Case Scenario," brings comfort to those with similar political frustrations in a,Off the Cuff
Sep 12, 2017 1:50 PM Megan Leonard
Theater from the Heart to the Heart
Off the Cuff chats with Mary Atwood, Marketing Director of Morning Star Productions theater company.
Sep 6, 2017 11:43 AM John Jahn
Milwaukee's Traveling Organist
Off the Cuff talks to local organ recitalist Karen Beaumont.
Sep 5, 2017 1:13 PM John Jahn
Promoting Native American Culture
Celebrating 31 years on Milwaukee's lakefront, Indian Summer festival returns to Henry Maier Festival Park Sept. 8-10 to educate, entertain and promote Native American culture. In anticipation of this year's festivities, Off the Cuff spoke ...
Aug 29, 2017 2:44 PM Emily Patti
Radio Milwaukee Brings Art to Penfield Children's Center
Milwaukee artist Stacey Williams-Ng is among the artists commissioned by 88Nine Radio Milwaukee to produce outdoor murals in the Near West Side and Walker's Point neighborhoods.
Aug 22, 2017 2:10 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez
Storytelling at the Pfister Hotel
Off the Cuff interviews Nicole Mattke, the current Narrator-in-Residence at the Pfister Hotel.
Aug 15, 2017 3:05 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez
A Long History in Wisconsin
An Off the Cuff interview with sculptor and Museum of Wisconsin Art preparatory, August Edward Peter about his past projects and current interests.
Aug 8, 2017 1:08 PM Judith Ann Moriarty
Boys & Girls Club Helping Inner City Kids
Off the Cuff interviews Ceso Sprewell, director of the North Division High School Boys & Girls Club Community Learning Center, about his past, what drew him to service to our city's youth and the importance of this organization in the inner...
Aug 1, 2017 12:18 PM Morgan Hughes
Milwaukee Art and Hope
Milwaukee patron of the arts, Jane Brite, reflects on her life.
Jul 25, 2017 2:11 PM John Schneider
Arts and Outreach in South Milwaukee
The South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center is a hub of community and the arts in South Milwaukee.
Jul 18, 2017 2:35 PM Jennifer Warner
Pushing Culture Forward
Milwaukee artist Daniel Fleming's new work is on display at the recently opened Gallery of Wisconsin Art (GOWA) in West Bend.
Jul 11, 2017 1:27 PM Judith Ann Moriarty
‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ For the Binge-Watching Era
"Mystery Science Theater 3000" is now embarking on their first ever tour, where they will stop at the Pabst Theater for a two-show run on Saturday, July 15. We caught up with creator Joel Hodgson, and talked about creating the show for a...
Jul 10, 2017 1:58 PM Rob Hullum
'Milwaukee Takes It'
Wisconsin Avenue artist in residence Mauricio Ramirez is transforming 10 utility boxes along Wisconsin Avenue to honor important icons and events in Milwaukee's wide-spanning history.
Jul 3, 2017 3:18 PM Jennifer Walter
Making Photos at the Pfister Hotel
Off the Cuff interviews Milwaukee artist Margaret Muza, who practices tintype photography as part of her tenure as artist-in-residence at the Pfister Hotel.
Jun 27, 2017 1:47 PM Morgan Hughes
Outdoor Adventures in Wisconsin
In an Off the Cuff interview Good Lands Guides' Jacob Bach extolls the importance of the outdoors and reminds readers that environmental protection should not be a partisan issue.
Jun 20, 2017 1:08 PM Jennifer Walter
Advocating for the Mentally Ill
Interview with the National Alliance on Mental Illness' Greater Milwaukee Executive Director Peter Hoeffel
Jun 13, 2017 12:47 AM Emily Patti
Progressive Politics on Talk Radio
Interview with progressive talk show host Mike Crute about his newly purchased radio station, WRRD 1510 AM.
Jun 6, 2017 2:52 PM David Luhrssen