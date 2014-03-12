Cullen Werwie
Kelly Rindfleisch’s Ex-Boss, Brett Davis, Finally Leaves His Taxpayer-Funded Job
Well, at least one John Doe figure is no longer onthe public payroll. Brett Davis, Scott Walker’s preferred candidate forlieutenant governor, is leaving his position as the state’s Medicaid directoras of March 21 to work in the private sector.. more
Mar 12, 2014 8:24 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Scott Walker, Meet John Doe
Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm has charged a handful of Gov. Scott Walker's past... more
Feb 15, 2012 12:00 AM Louis Fortis News Features 16 Comments
The John Doe Investigation: It Ain't Over
I just finished reading the two new criminal complaints filed by Milwaukee County DA John Chisholm against two Walker aides at the county, <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"http://www.wispolitics.com/index.iml?Article=259245\">Kelly Rindfleisch and Darl.. more
Jan 27, 2012 9:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
If Walker Didn't Know, His Campaign Sure Did
Jan 27, 2012 6:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Admirals vs. Rivermen
The Milwaukee Admirals invite fans to bring a pair of skates to today’s 4 p.m. game against the Peoria Rivermen for a free family skate after the game, or even better, invite them to bring their dog. As part of the Pedigree Dog Day Afternoo... more
Mar 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Katie Musolff: Artist and Model
When artist Katie Musolff paints a portrait, she reveals both the physical and psychological characteristics of her subject. A number of these revelations will be on display at the Charles Allis Art Museum, which features this 2007 Forward ... more
Sep 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
A Party Is Not a Movement
Though the2006 and 2008 elections were billed as progressive movement successes, thestor TheNew York Times ,News Features more
Sep 4, 2009 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features 1 Comments