Upcoming Gallery To Feature New Work From Artist Cbabi Bayoc'
Cbabi (pronounced kuh-bob-bi) Bayoc is anartist who has always known, and lived, his calling: creating art whichreflects his love of music and family. Hailing from East St. Louis, Cbabi Bayoc will be unveiling his most recent works, from a serie.. more
Jul 22, 2015 5:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Celebrate Asian Culture This Weekend
Experience Asian culture at its colorful best. Milwaukee’spremier showcase for Asian culture. Asia Fest of Milwaukee is an experience ofmusic, dance, food and fellowship binding cultures from across Asia into acolorful, vibrant, and delicious f.. more
Jul 6, 2015 2:50 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Celebrating Heritage Around Milwaukee
It’s disguised,but you can still hear traces of the etymology of the term “heritage” in theword itself, and this trace casts light on the word’s meaning. Long storyshort: a heritage is that which is inherited.Wisconsinites are the unknowing.. more
May 27, 2015 6:20 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Mark Mallman w/ Revision Text, Fable And The World Flat
After graduating from Minneapolis College of Fine Art and Design in 1995, musician Mark Mallman immediately dove into a puzzling array of projects in the Twin Cities circuit. As a glam-rock-leaning songwriter, he spent half a decade more
Aug 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Steve Miller Band w/ Dave Mason
Steve Miller is one of the most successful musicians ever to come out of Milwaukee, an esteemed blues guitarist who crossed over into pop-rock stardom with his 1973 album, The Joker . Singles came easily to him for the rest of more
Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
German Fest
The largest of Milwaukee’s ethnic festivals, German Fest this year features dancers, polka, costumes, games of sheepshead, mask-carving activities, a blacksmith and genealogist, and almost criminally adorable dachshund races, but more
Jul 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee