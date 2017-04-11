Culture
Home Movies/Out on Digital: April 13, 2017
A Kind of Murder The cloud of suspicion darkens over his head: Walter (Patrick Wilson) wishes his demented wife (Jessica Biel) was dead—and then she is in this film adapted from a Patricia Highst,Home Movies / Out On Digital more
Apr 11, 2017 3:16 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
'Our Global Kitchen: Food, Nature, Culture' Comes to Milwaukee Public Museum
In our age of modern conveniences, fresh, packaged and prepared food is available almost everywhere, making it all too easy to become disconnected from the journey food takes from field to fork. In an effort to celebrate and educate humans’... more
Mar 7, 2017 1:19 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
The Glamour of Strangeness: Artists and the Last Age of the Exotic (Farrar, Straus and Giroux), by Jamie James
In his bright and thoroughly enjoyable book, The Glamour of Strangeness: Artists and the Last Age of the Exotic, Jamie James explores the lives of Gauguin, Maya Deren and a handful of less remembered “exotes” who traded the civilization ... more
Jan 31, 2017 3:05 PM David Luhrssen Books
Talking About Studs Terkel
In Studs Terkel: Politics, Culture, But Mostly Conversation, Alan Wieder has compiled over 100 interviews with people who knew Terkel in both his public and private lives. Wieder will appear at Woodland Pattern Book Center for a reading at ... more
Sep 13, 2016 3:30 PM Jenni Herrick Books
The Death of Culture
David Luhrssen reviews Death of Culture: Essays on Spectacle and Society. more
Feb 29, 2016 4:57 PM David Luhrssen Books
Recapping CultureJam MKE 4: Truth Be Told
The Fourth edition of Culturejam MKE, entitled Truth Be Told, took over Live Artist Studio in Walker's Point over the Thanksgiving weekend with work by more than 40 artists. Artists, prompted with the theme of "truth", tackled a variety of todays .. more
Dec 15, 2015 8:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
The 2015 Milwaukee Latino Carnaval Begins Tomorrow
The “2015 Milwaukee Latino Carnaval” will take place fromWednesday, July 22nd through Saturday, July 25th.The Carnaval will include the following events takingplace over the four day period: Stories and Colors of the Milwaukee LatinoCarnav.. more
Jul 21, 2015 4:04 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
K Camp Talks Milwaukee Roots, XXL Freshman Class Placement
It’sa hopeful time for Milwaukee rap. While a slew of young independent localartists are beginning to stir interest from outside the city, two prominent Milwaukeealums are making significant waves on the radio. One is Rico Love, the veteran son.. more
Jun 16, 2015 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Pony Up for Polo--Without Too Much Ponying Up
In some families, the key to a fun weekend outing is leaving the kids at home. Someone's always bored, bothered by crowds, or breaking the budget. For these reasons, visiting a Milwaukee Polo Club game just may be the most family friendly event in.. more
Aug 25, 2011 12:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
El Ten Eleven w/ Dosh and Baths
Los Angeles’ El Ten Eleven conjures thoroughly detailed instrumental post-rock in the spirit of bands like Tortoise and The Mercury Program, only they do so with a lot fewer members: two, to be exact. Beefing up their sound with delay and more
Sep 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Interpol w/ Twin Tigers
Brooklyn’s breakthrough post-punk band Interpol lost longtime bassist Carlos Dengler shortly after finishing their upcoming, self-titled record, but they found a suitable backup for their latest live tour: David Pajo, the former Slint more
Aug 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Chris Isaak
Oft-pompadoured and proudly not of his era, Chris Isaak is a paradoxical cross between a sexy Roy Orbison and a shy Elvis, a rockabilly oddity with a big, beating heart and movie-star good looks. That he’s an enigma with a scattered more
Aug 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
New York's Human Doormat
Compelling Explanations Steven Gilmore Jr., 21, was arrested in Gainesville, Fla., after The New York Times ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Jul 10, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Cargo of Doom
A Russian film set in a time of living memory, Cargo 200 takes place in 1984, when the entire USSR resembled the shabby squalor of the worst districts of Detroit. Director Alexy Balabanov titled his film from the Soviet code name for the coffins .. more
Apr 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Milwaukee Shakespeare Returns . . . in a way . . .
Referring to themselves as The Artists Formerly Known As Milwaukee Shakespeare (and really, who doesn’t enjoy an early-to-mid-‘90’s Prince reference?) a group of actors under the direction of Paula Suozzi will be performing a staged reading of Oth.. more
Mar 31, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Interview: Jennifer Angus Designs Walls of Insects
Jennifer Angus, an artist who encases rooms in hand printed wallpaper, showcases her chosen field of expertise⎯Design Studies. Otherwise engaged at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as a professor, Angus enjoys every semester teaching studen.. more
Mar 15, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Berzerking on a Sunday Afternoon
Having finally cleared away enough time for a Sunday afternoon, I decided to work on my script for this Saturday’s upcoming BERZERK!!! show. The premise behind the show, co-presented by DIY outfits Insurgent Theatre and Alamo Basement, is a progra.. more
Feb 16, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Day AFTER "Tomorrow"
The Day AFTER Tomorrow, the touring Broadway production of Annie comes to UW-Whitewater’s Young Auditorium. The comic strip, which still runs in a few paper, was born in the 1920’s. In the ‘20’s the strip was an innocent, little bit of humor abou.. more
Feb 9, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Los Campesinos! @ Turner Hall Ballroom, April 3
Feb 9, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Research and History: Next Act's GOING TO ST. IVES pt. 3
This weekend, Next Act Theatre opens its production of Lee Blessing’s drama Going To St, Ives. It’s the story of a British ocular surgeon and the mother of an African dictator. The Next Act production features Milwaukee Rep resident actress Laura .. more
Feb 1, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater