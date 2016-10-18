Culturejam Mke
From Wax Cylinders to iPods
MIAD and Milwaukee Tool’s “User Experience: Products That Shape Our Lives” is a study in the world-changing power of design. The exhibition opens with a reception in the Brooks Stevens Gallery of Industrial Design Friday, Oct. 21, from 5... more
Oct 18, 2016 2:10 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
No Lies in ‘Truth Be Told’
CultureJam MKE and Live Artists Studio present “Truth Be Told,” the fourth installment of a provocative series of exhibitions showcasing the work of 40 artists in a one-night event. more
Nov 24, 2015 5:33 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Daniel Fleming Art Blog
With the nation-wide outrage and local unrest following countless instances of violence, police brutality, and corruption, Milwaukee artists, with the help of Jeff Redmon, Live Artists Studio and CultureJam MKE, hosted a one-night-only exhibitio.. more
May 6, 2015 3:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
CultureJam MKE Presents "Easily Discarded"
One man's trashis another man's...art supplies?"EasilyDiscarded," presented by CultureJam MKE and Live Artists Studio, is aone-night only art event in which twenty-five local artists will challenge "dominantnotions of th.. more
Nov 18, 2014 1:13 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Eastside Jazzfest
With hopes of becoming an annual tradition, the inaugural Eastside Jazzfest rounds up seven acts from very different corners of the Milwaukee-area jazz scene: progressive-jazz multi-instrumentalist Isaiah Joshua; the Latin-funk combo more
Jul 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mummies: Secrets of the PharaohsMummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs
Researching Egyptian pharaohs is genuinely dangerous work that takes archaeologists to unforgiving desert climates and treacherous tombs, and pits them against thieves who want to get their own hands on historical treasures for more
May 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee