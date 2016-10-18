RSS

Culturejam Mke

MIAD and Milwaukee Tool’s “User Experience: Products That Shape Our Lives” is a study in the world-changing power of design. The exhibition opens with a reception in the Brooks Stevens Gallery of Industrial Design Friday, Oct. 21, from 5... more

Oct 18, 2016 2:10 PM Visual Arts

CultureJam MKE and Live Artists Studio present “Truth Be Told,” the fourth installment of a provocative series of exhibitions showcasing the work of 40 artists in a one-night event. more

Nov 24, 2015 5:33 PM Visual Arts

With the nation-wide outrage and local unrest following countless instances of violence, police brutality, and corruption, Milwaukee artists, with the help of Jeff Redmon, Live Artists Studio and CultureJam MKE, hosted a one-night-only exhibitio.. more

May 6, 2015 3:50 PM Visual Arts

One man's trashis another man's...art supplies?"EasilyDiscarded," presented by CultureJam MKE and Live Artists Studio, is aone-night only art event in which twenty-five local artists will challenge "dominantnotions of th.. more

Nov 18, 2014 1:13 AM Visual Arts

With hopes of becoming an annual tradition, the inaugural Eastside Jazzfest rounds up seven acts from very different corners of the Milwaukee-area jazz scene: progressive-jazz multi-instrumentalist Isaiah Joshua; the Latin-funk combo more

Jul 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Researching Egyptian pharaohs is genuinely dangerous work that takes archaeologists to unforgiving desert climates and treacherous tombs, and pits them against thieves who want to get their own hands on historical treasures for more

May 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

