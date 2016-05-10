Culver'S
A Grand New Vision
For the first time in more than a decade there’s reason to be excited about the Grand Avenue’s future. more
May 10, 2016 4:01 PM Evan Rytlewski News Features 4 Comments
This Week on The Disclaimer: A New Grand Avenue (?), A "Re-Vamped" Statue and a Dour Jonathan Lucroy
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's conversational free-for-all with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're back after a month hiatus, and boy do we have some catching up to do. We start with the Shops of Grand Avenue,.. more
Jan 21, 2016 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Intense Drama in Renaissance’s ‘Reasons to Be Pretty’
Renaissance Theaterworks opens its season with a caustic, aggressive drama about the nature of human beauty. Neil LaBute’s Reasons to Be Pretty manages to deliver hostility even in its silent moments. But under the direction of Suzan Fete, ... more
Oct 6, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
PRINCED!!!
Damn it's fun to be a fan this week!Also, a poster over at Brewerfan.net had this to say: Bold prediction: we will look back on this the same way we look back on Ned Yost's home run against Boston in 1982.Except, you know, Prince doesn't.. more
Sep 25, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
BEST FROZEN CUSTARD STAND
Leon’s Frozen Custard 3131 S. 27th St. 383-1784 Really, you Juno ,Best Of The City - Dining more
Apr 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2008 1 Comments