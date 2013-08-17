Cupcake
Considering "Stunner" and the Burden of Being
As good as some theatre shows are, every now and then some element of a production comes across as something that could have only come about by chance and blind luck. Sometimes something comes out of a production that seems so beautifully elegant.. more
Aug 17, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Compassionate Cake’s Customized Vegan Treats
Compassionate Cake owner Jessica Kelter-Weisnicht admits that vegan bakery has a bad rap. The problem as she sees it is not that most readily available vegan bakery isn’t good—on the contrary, she explains, a lot of it is quite more
Nov 15, 2012 2:52 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Organic Caramels With a Local Twist
Arizona native and Pewaukee transplant Rebecca Scarberry started Becky’s Blissful Bakery in 2007 as little more than a hobby, a way for a stay-at-home mom to pass away the long winter days she wasn’t used to... more
Sep 21, 2012 1:37 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Sweet Invention: A History of Dessert (Chicago Review Press), by Michael Krondl
Pleasure has a long history, and so do desserts in Michael Krondl's delicious account. The award-winning cooking instructor finds a sweet tradition going back thousands of years in India, where the ambrosia is described in Hindu scriptures,... more
Feb 13, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Making Milwaukee Sweeter, One Cupcake at a Time
A year later, Ploy and her friends were drawn to thenewly opened Fratello’s in the Taste of Home ,Eat/Drink more
Jan 13, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview