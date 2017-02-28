RSS

The Cure

nehi.jpg.jpe

If there hadn’t been a minor garage-rock revival happening in Chicago a few years ago, NE-HI would probably have helped to create one with the fun blast of its homonymous debut album, released in 2014. Its second album, Offers, buzzes with ... more

Feb 28, 2017 2:50 PM Album Reviews

albumreview_sethbog.jpg.jpe

On his self-titled album, Seth Bogart’s expands his oeuvre by emerging from his Hunx persona (who also recorded and toured as frontman for the bubblegum-punk band Hunx and His Punx), foregrounding his real name and shifting his music closer... more

Feb 23, 2016 2:10 PM Album Reviews

absolutely cannot find.jpg.jpe

Aug 11, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

wye oak 2014 concert turner hall ballroom shriek.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: CJ Foeckler

Every album has a narrative, and the one for Wye Oak’s Shriek was set before critics even heard so much as a note of it. In the run up to the record, singer Jenn Wasner revealed she’d recorded,Concert Reviews more

May 15, 2014 11:29 AM Concert Reviews

paper holland the cure.jpg.jpe

In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners. Milwaukee’s Paper Holland came seemingly out of nowhere last ye,Music Feature more

Apr 25, 2014 10:54 AM Music Feature

blogimage10555.jpe

Anticon Records is still best known as a hip-hop label, but there’s nary a trace of hip-hop in the label’s longtime recording artist Dosh, an ambient multi-instrumentalist from Minneapolis. Dosh’s 2008 album Wolves and Wishes more

Apr 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1889.jpe

The Cure never really got bad, conventional wisdom says, they just became too familiar. Sometime over the last decade they lost their ability to recreate the magic of hearing them for the first time.T hat may be true, but I couldn’t care le.. more

Nov 4, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage2200.jpe

That’s not to say the show was just a greatest-hits victory lap; newer materi the ,Concert Reviews more

May 21, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

It warms my soul to know that after all these years, The Cure still sounds this good. Their new single, "The Only One," gleefully flaunts their cuddlier side: more

May 15, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

Three Brothers 2414 S. Saint Clair St. 481-7530 Three Brothers I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry ,Best Of The City - Dining more

Apr 25, 2008 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2008

blogimage1064.jpe

Diminutive rabble-rouser Katt Williams headlines a sold-out 7:30 p.m. show at the Riversi Ju Dou ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 29, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES