NE-HI: Offers (Grand Jury)
If there hadn’t been a minor garage-rock revival happening in Chicago a few years ago, NE-HI would probably have helped to create one with the fun blast of its homonymous debut album, released in 2014. Its second album, Offers, buzzes with ... more
Feb 28, 2017 2:50 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
Album Review: Seth Bogart (Burger Records)
On his self-titled album, Seth Bogart’s expands his oeuvre by emerging from his Hunx persona (who also recorded and toured as frontman for the bubblegum-punk band Hunx and His Punx), foregrounding his real name and shifting his music closer... more
Feb 23, 2016 2:10 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
Stream Absolutely's Shadowy Sophomore Album, "Cannot Find"
Aug 11, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Wye Oak @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Every album has a narrative, and the one for Wye Oak’s Shriek was set before critics even heard so much as a note of it. In the run up to the record, singer Jenn Wasner revealed she’d recorded,Concert Reviews more
May 15, 2014 11:29 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Influenced: Paper Holland's Andy Kosanke on the Sonic Bliss of The Cure
In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners. Milwaukee’s Paper Holland came seemingly out of nowhere last ye,Music Feature more
Apr 25, 2014 10:54 AM Sahan Jayasuriya Music Feature
Dosh w/ White Hinterland
Anticon Records is still best known as a hip-hop label, but there’s nary a trace of hip-hop in the label’s longtime recording artist Dosh, an ambient multi-instrumentalist from Minneapolis. Dosh’s 2008 album Wolves and Wishes more
Apr 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Another Damn Good Cure Album
The Cure never really got bad, conventional wisdom says, they just became too familiar. Sometime over the last decade they lost their ability to recreate the magic of hearing them for the first time.T hat may be true, but I couldn’t care le.. more
Nov 4, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Cure @ The Allstate Arena
That’s not to say the show was just a greatest-hits victory lap; newer materi the ,Concert Reviews more
May 21, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
The Cure's Excellent New Single
It warms my soul to know that after all these years, The Cure still sounds this good. Their new single, "The Only One," gleefully flaunts their cuddlier side: more
May 15, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
