Mark Mulhern: The Quiet Man
In a world where artists vie for attention, a world cluttered with clutter, it’s refreshing to spend time with the decidedly thoughtful paintings and drawings of Mark Mulhern. His current exhibition, “Pulling Back the Curtain” (through D... more
Sep 10, 2013 11:55 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Current Tendencies III
At Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art, past and present converge in the third edition of the biennial exhibition series, “Current Tendencies III: Artists From Milwaukee.” This time, nine Milwaukee artists selected artworks fro... more
Sep 3, 2013 1:27 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Inspiration From the Masters
The Haggerty Museum of Art—nestled on the edge of Marquette University’s beautifully landscaped Central Mall between Wisconsin and Clybourn avenues, and 12th and 13th streets—presents “Current Tendencies III.” This dynamic group exhibiti... more
Aug 14, 2013 12:15 AM Selena Milewski Visual Arts