In a world where artists vie for attention, a world cluttered with clutter, it’s refreshing to spend time with the decidedly thoughtful paintings and drawings of Mark Mulhern. His current exhibition, “Pulling Back the Curtain” (through D... more

Sep 10, 2013 11:55 PM Visual Arts

At Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art, past and present converge in the third edition of the biennial exhibition series, “Current Tendencies III: Artists From Milwaukee.” This time, nine Milwaukee artists selected artworks fro... more

Sep 3, 2013 1:27 AM Visual Arts

The Haggerty Museum of Art—nestled on the edge of Marquette University’s beautifully landscaped Central Mall between Wisconsin and Clybourn avenues, and 12th and 13th streets—presents “Current Tendencies III.” This dynamic group exhibiti... more

Aug 14, 2013 12:15 AM Visual Arts

