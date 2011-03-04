RSS

Current Tendencies

The relationship between Jesus of Nazareth and Judas Iscariot carries a lot of weight with some people. The two guys, if they did, in fact, exist in a traditional historical way beyond biblical texts, might have been suprized to find out that peo.. more

Mar 4, 2011 8:51 PM Theater

Last theatre season, Renaissance Theaterworks, staged Michele Lowe’s sharply comic contemporary one-act The Smell of The Kill. The short, feature-length comedy tells the story of three wives who find themselves in the rather unique position of tr.. more

Jan 25, 2011 10:26 PM Theater

The divisions will be called Legends and Leaders and break down this way:The Leaders division will feature Illinois, Indiana, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue and Wisconsin.The Legends division will have Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota,.. more

Dec 13, 2010 4:40 PM More Sports

       It's not that much of a stretch to think of the internet as a vast, highly interactive piece of artwork that is constantly evolving. Like any other revolutionary piece of media, those media that had been around before it are very slow to.. more

Nov 25, 2010 12:53 PM Theater

blogimage6078.gif

Nov 19, 2010 6:23 PM On Music

With a ranking of 7 in the Harris and Coaches' Poll and a 10 in last week's BCS, the Badgers move up to 9th in this week's BCS standings, two places ahead of Ohio State. Michigan State is at 14 with Iowa at 16. Wisconsin cannot win the Big Ten wi.. more

Nov 1, 2010 2:12 PM More Sports

A wrist injury suffered during last week's Lions game could require season-ending surgery for Nick Barnett.A second opinion is being sought, but Barnett does not appear to be optimistic.Desmond Bishop will likely take Barnett's spot on the field.. more

Oct 7, 2010 4:58 PM More Sports

A chance occurrence led to a meeting with Skye and Pete Ciesla in the Marian Gallery at the Mount Mary Campus while they installed their new exhibition that opens September 19. The husband/wife team usually resides in Bailey's Harbor, Do.. more

Oct 1, 2010 3:40 PM Visual Arts

When Neil Berg's 100 Years Of Broadway comes to Milwaukee on October 22nd, it will be doing so with the aid of some locally-based talent. Precisely who the local talent. The Broadway. The Broadway composer/lyricist/producer brings a tribute to t.. more

Sep 21, 2010 12:27 AM Theater

blogimage5818.jpe

Sep 14, 2010 3:52 PM On Music

blogimage6408.jpe

For its "Current Tendencies: Ten Artists from Wisconsin" exhibit, the Haggerty Museum of Art has provided separate gallery spaces for each of these 10 artists, who represent a wide range of experiences, mediums and inspirations. Three insta... more

May 4, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6340.jpe

For its "Current Tendencies: Ten Artists from Wisconsin" exhibit, the Haggerty Museum of Art has provided separate gallery spaces for each of these 10 artists, who represent a wide range of experiences, mediums and inspirations. Three insta... more

Apr 28, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6330.jpe

For its "Current Tendencies: Ten Artists from Wisconsin" exhibit, the Haggerty Museum of Art has provided separate gallery spaces for each of these 10 artists, who represent a wide range of experiences, mediums and inspirations. Three insta... more

Apr 27, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6165.jpe

Last month the Haggerty Museum of Art opened its new exhibit, "Current Tendencies: Ten Artists from Wisconsin." The museum has provided separate gallery spaces for each of these 10 artists, who represent a wide range of experiences, mediums... more

Apr 13, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6104.jpe

Earlier this month the Haggerty Museum of Art opened its new exhibit, "Current Tendencies: Ten Artists from Wisconsin." The museum has provided separate gallery spaces for each of these 10 artists, who represent a wide range of experiences,... more

Apr 7, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6078.jpe

Last month the Haggerty Museum of Art opened its new exhibit, "Current Tendencies: Ten Artists from Wisconsin,” providing separate gallery spaces for each of these 10 artists, who represent a wide range of experiences, mediums and inspirati... more

Apr 6, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage6007.jpe

Earlier this month the Haggerty Museum of Art opened its new exhibit, "Current Tendencies: Ten Artists from Wisconsin." The museum has provided separate gallery spaces for each of these 10 artists, who represent a wide range of experiences,... more

Mar 30, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5921.jpe

Earlier this month the Haggerty Museum of Art opened its new exhibit, "Current Tendencies: Ten Artists from Wisconsin." The museum has provided separate gallery spaces for each of these 10 artists, who represent a wide range of experiences,... more

Mar 23, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5842.jpe

Yesterday The Haggerty Museum of Art opened its new exhibit, "Current Tendencies: Ten Artists from Wisconsin." The museum has provided separate gallery spaces for each of these 10 artists, who represent a wide range of experiences, mediums ... more

Mar 16, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5826.jpe

The Haggerty Museum of Art opened its new exhibit, "Current Tendencies: Ten Artists from Wisconsin," yesterday, providing separate gallery spaces for each of these 10 artists, who represent a wide range of experiences, mediums and inspirati... more

Mar 13, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES