Current Tendencies
Judas In March
The relationship between Jesus of Nazareth and Judas Iscariot carries a lot of weight with some people. The two guys, if they did, in fact, exist in a traditional historical way beyond biblical texts, might have been suprized to find out that peo.. more
Mar 4, 2011 8:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Auditions: Over Our Head Players Looking for Three Women (and male voices)
Last theatre season, Renaissance Theaterworks, staged Michele Lowe’s sharply comic contemporary one-act The Smell of The Kill. The short, feature-length comedy tells the story of three wives who find themselves in the rather unique position of tr.. more
Jan 25, 2011 10:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Big Ten reveals logo, conference names, trophies
The divisions will be called Legends and Leaders and break down this way:The Leaders division will feature Illinois, Indiana, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue and Wisconsin.The Legends division will have Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota,.. more
Dec 13, 2010 4:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Facebook: The Musical (almost)
It's not that much of a stretch to think of the internet as a vast, highly interactive piece of artwork that is constantly evolving. Like any other revolutionary piece of media, those media that had been around before it are very slow to.. more
Nov 25, 2010 12:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Local Music Wrap-Up: We're Number Six!
Nov 19, 2010 6:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Wisconsin highest ranked Big Ten team in BCS
With a ranking of 7 in the Harris and Coaches' Poll and a 10 in last week's BCS, the Badgers move up to 9th in this week's BCS standings, two places ahead of Ohio State. Michigan State is at 14 with Iowa at 16. Wisconsin cannot win the Big Ten wi.. more
Nov 1, 2010 2:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Barnett Out for Season?
A wrist injury suffered during last week's Lions game could require season-ending surgery for Nick Barnett.A second opinion is being sought, but Barnett does not appear to be optimistic.Desmond Bishop will likely take Barnett's spot on the field.. more
Oct 7, 2010 4:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Bazyli Studio Artists @ Playful and Provacative Adornment
A chance occurrence led to a meeting with Skye and Pete Ciesla in the Marian Gallery at the Mount Mary Campus while they installed their new exhibition that opens September 19. The husband/wife team usually resides in Bailey's Harbor, Do.. more
Oct 1, 2010 3:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Auditions For Broadway By Way Of The Milwaukee Theatre
When Neil Berg's 100 Years Of Broadway comes to Milwaukee on October 22nd, it will be doing so with the aid of some locally-based talent. Precisely who the local talent. The Broadway. The Broadway composer/lyricist/producer brings a tribute to t.. more
Sep 21, 2010 12:27 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
New Release Wrap-Up: Weezer, The Walkmen, Of Montreal, Superchunk
Sep 14, 2010 3:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Current Tendencies
For its "Current Tendencies: Ten Artists from Wisconsin" exhibit, the Haggerty Museum of Art has provided separate gallery spaces for each of these 10 artists, who represent a wide range of experiences, mediums and inspirations. Three insta... more
May 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
