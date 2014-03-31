Cursive
Tim Kasher @ Milwaukee Opry
Tim Kasher has never recorded a concept album where he literally sleeps with his mother, kills his father then blinds himself, but he's come pretty damn close at least two or three times. Unfolding,Concert Reviews more
Mar 31, 2014 10:22 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Minus the Bear, a Band Divided
Not everyone was a fan of Minus the Bear's fourth album, Omni, even within the band. more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Chris Parker Music Feature
A Conversation with Tom Uttech @ Tory Folliard Gallery
"When I see all of you here, I don't know what to say, " began Tom Uttech at his gallery opening on Saturday afternoon, February 12. "I hope I make it worth your time today." Tory Folliard brought back Uttech for his 8th solo show at her gal.. more
Mar 1, 2011 4:25 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
PJ Harvey's "Let England Shake"
PJ Harvey’s seventh album, Let England Shake, is her grand statement about war and its psychological toll on her homeland. For a grand statement, though, it’s mighty ambiguous. In a girlish, incongruously chipper voice, Harvey sings about the horr.. more
Feb 15, 2011 2:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Cursive w/ P.O.S. and John the Savage @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Sometimes the venue makes all the difference. When Cursive toured through Milwaukee in 200 13 Songs ,Concert Reviews more
May 8, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Cursive w/ P.O.S. and John the Savage
After beginnings playing fairly traditional, albeit unusually cerebral hard-edged emo in the ’90s, Omaha’s Cursive began moving in more ambitious directions, recording elaborate song-cycles like 2003’s Ugly Organ, and 2006’s,Today more
May 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Cursive’s Long Adolescence
It seemed like the perfect set list at the time. Since they were booked at a South by Sout Domestica ,Music Feature more
May 5, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 1 Comments
Cursive @ Turner Hall Ballroom, May 20
Critics were divided on Mama, I'm Swollen, the sixth album by Omaha's curve ball-throwing indie-rock band Cursive, but we're not. Though it tones down the foam-mouthed punk of their earlier, more overtly emo releases, it replaces it with richly or.. more
Mar 16, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Radio, Radio
Another quick self-servicing plug: Set your dials to FM 102.1 this Sunday at 11 p.m., when I'll be on Ryan Miller's Indie Soundcheck again, chatting with the friendliest man in radio about that new Cursive album I've been beaming about all week. more
Mar 6, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Conor Oberst's "Outer South" Not So Good
If Conor Oberst must dedicate himself to a band that isn't Bright Eyes, couldn't he at least reunite Desaparecidos? This Mystic Valley Band that he's spent the last couple years with just isn't cutting it, yet Oberst doesn't seem to be getting the.. more
Mar 4, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Cursive's Delightfully Misanthropic New Album
Cursive has laid out a novel pricing plan for its latest album, Mama, I'm Swollen. On Sunday, the band began selling 320 Kbps mp3s of the album for $1, raising the price a buck each day until it tops off at $9 on the album's release date. It's a.. more
Mar 3, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Grace and Julian
Grace and Julian, a collaboration between two New York University students, vocalist Grace Weber and pianist Julian Pollack, divide their time between up-tempo jazz pop and sultry adult-contemporary jazz ballads on their self-titled 2007 album. A... more
Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 31 Comments
Dartanjal
Lacking the get-up-and-go beat or melodic ambience of acts like Aphex Twin or Telefon Tel Aviv, Milwaukee’s Dartanjal feels perhaps purposely far from conventional music. As practitioners of both audio and visual art, music makers Jon Minor and J... more
Jul 8, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
My Favorite Albums of 2009
With music blogs thriving, there were more outlets covering music than ever before in 2009, but you wouldn't know it to look at this year's best albums of the year lists, which were as homogenized as I've ever seen. Critics united near unanimously.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music