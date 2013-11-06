RSS

Curtis Carter

priebe_at_desk_1950photobycarmiea.thompsonformadisoncapitaltimes_000.jpg.jpe

Readership!Thispost marks the maiden voyage of Express Milwaukee’s new MKEart blog. Astradition dictates, be sure to break a bottle of champagne over the bow of yourcomputer.Afew words about what to expect are in order. As presently conceived,.. more

Nov 6, 2013 4:25 PM Visual Arts 1 Comments

blogimage15204.jpe

Curtis Carter came to Milwaukee in 1969 as an assistant professor in philosophy at Marquette University and has long since become a full professor. Climbing the academic ladder, however, was never a sufficient objective for the tireless Car... more

Jun 22, 2011 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

blogimage9676.jpe

In the pair of emotionally contradictory images that open Mel Gibson’s Edge of Darkness, swollen corpses surfacing on a moonlit river are followed without pause by grainy home video of a little girl playing in the surf. A line is drawn betw... more

Jan 29, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES