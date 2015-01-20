Curtis L. Carter
‘Fashion is Freedom’
“Inspiring Beauty: 50 Years of Ebony Fashion Fair,” opening at the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) on Feb. 5, offers a spectacular viewing of haute couture ensembles from the 1960s through the present while inviting critical reflection on the... more
Jan 20, 2015 8:41 PM Curtis L. Carter A&E Feature
New Curator at Milwaukee Art Museum
In April, Brandon Ruud joined the curatorial staff of the Milwaukee Art Museum where he is responsible for oversight, development and presentation of the collection of American art and decorative arts. He replaces William Rudolph who left t... more
Oct 14, 2014 12:13 AM Curtis L. Carter Off the Cuff
Kandinsky at the Milwaukee Art Museum
“Kandinsky: A Retrospective,” a joint project of the Milwaukee Art Museum and Centre Pompidou in Paris, opens in Milwaukee on June 5. The exhibition features works by Wassily Kandinsky (1886-1944) and related artists from Munich’s Blaue ... more
May 28, 2014 1:56 AM Curtis L. Carter A&E Feature
Afghan War Rugs: Villa Terrace’s exhibit of conflict from the loom
Despite daily media reports of war and other forms of social and political strife in Afghanistan and the Middle East, contemporary arts from this region are largely unknown to American audiences. The exhibition “Afghan War Rugs: The Modern ... more
Nov 6, 2013 12:26 AM Curtis L. Carter Visual Arts
America’s Past Master
It was not until the 1950s, when the likes of Jackson Pollock became known in Paris and elsewhere across the continent, that American artists began to gain the respect of Europeans. And yet no less accord was due such master artists as Thom... more
Oct 15, 2013 11:28 PM Curtis L. Carter Visual Arts
The Extraordinary World of Ray Yoshida
In most instances, a viewer’s access to an artist’s mind and personal lifestyle is limited to his/her work itself or some critic’s efforts to filter the artist’s work through words and concepts. The occasional gossip that trails the artists... more
Oct 2, 2013 1:54 PM Curtis L. Carter Visual Arts
Milwaukee Art Museum’s Tanya Paul
Tanya Paul is the new Isabel and Alfred Bader Curator of European Art at the Milwaukee Art Museum. Equipped with a Ph.D. in art history from the University of Virginia and curatorial experience at some of the nation’s major museums, includi... more
Sep 19, 2013 12:27 AM Curtis L. Carter Off the Cuff
Frank Lloyd Wright in Wisconsin
Opportunities for experiencing Frank Lloyd Wright’s (1867-1959) extraordinary contributions to American architecture abound in Wisconsin. The state hosts some 41 different sites. Among those well known are Taliesin in Spring Green, the Wing... more
Aug 28, 2013 12:27 AM Curtis L. Carter Visual Arts
Artists Find ‘Uncommon Ground’ at Kohler Arts Center
Whether viewed from afar in the halls of the prestigious 55th Venice Biennale International Contemporary Art Exhibition in Italy, where two Milwaukee artists from the Kohler Arts Center Collection are currently on display more
Jul 24, 2013 12:30 AM Curtis L. Carter Visual Arts
African American Perspectives
At the Milwaukee Art Museum, it isn’t often that museum exhibitions address issues of aesthetic and social import, but its thought-provoking “30 Americans” and “Wisconsin 30” exhibitions are an exception. A three-hour more
Jun 18, 2013 10:19 PM Curtis L. Carter Visual Arts
‘You Are The One’
Exploring the connections between art and everyday life has been a concern of artists since Marcel Duchamp at the beginning of the 20th century and Andy Warhol in mid-century. But neither of these artists envisioned how far more
May 6, 2013 4:53 PM Curtis L. Carter Visual Arts
The Layton Collection
For anyone curious about the history of the visual arts in Milwaukee, the current 125th Anniversary Celebration at the Milwaukee Art Museum affords visitors the opportunity to explore this issue. At the center of the festivities in more
Apr 22, 2013 5:46 PM Curtis L. Carter Visual Arts
Past, Present and Future
The new Museum of Wisconsin Art (205 Veterans Ave.) in West Bend opened to the public last Saturday. Set alongside the Milwaukee River on a triangle-shaped lot, MOWA is a destination for anyone interested in exploring more
Apr 9, 2013 11:42 PM Curtis L. Carter Visual Arts
The Art of Color
For most viewers today, color photography is taken for granted in art as in everyday life. This was not always the case, as documented in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s exhibition “Color Rush” (through May 19). more
Feb 26, 2013 9:17 PM Curtis L. Carter Visual Arts
New Directions at Wisconsin Museum of Art
After 15 years as the Milwaukee Art Museum’s director of exhibitions and publications and curator of earlier European Art, Laurie Winters has taken two challenging new positions. Last July, Winters announced her more
Jan 28, 2013 12:50 AM Curtis L. Carter Off the Cuff
Marquette’s Haggerty Museum has a New Director
Off the Cuff sits down with the newly appointed director of the Haggerty Museum of Art, Susan Longhenry, to discuss her background and future directions for the museum. more
Dec 8, 2015 8:24 PM Curtis L. Carter Off the Cuff
Off the Cuff with Monica Obniski, MAM’s new curator of 20th and 21st century design
Monica Obniski joined the Milwaukee Art Museum staff in January 2015 as the Demmer Curator of 20th and 21st Century Design. She arrived at the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) in the midst of a major gallery reinstallation of its entire collectio... more
May 19, 2015 8:54 PM Curtis L. Carter Off the Cuff
Sara Krajewski, INOVA's New Director
With 12 years of experience as a curator of contemporary arts at the Henry Art Gallery in Seattle, Madison Art Center and Harvard Art Museums, Sara Krajewski has arrived in Milwaukee as director of the INOVA (Institute of Visual Arts)... more
Aug 8, 2012 12:00 AM Curtis L. Carter Off the Cuff
MAM's Must-See 'Posters of Paris'
Today, when we think of street art, we think of graffiti tagged by artists on the run from civil authorities or at odds with landlords who resist having their properties marked with satire or more aggressive forms of visual expression. This... more
Jun 26, 2012 12:00 AM Curtis L. Carter Visual Arts