Curtis L. Carter

a+egateway_mam.jpg.jpe

Â© INTERNATIONAL ART & ARTISTS

“Inspiring Beauty: 50 Years of Ebony Fashion Fair,” opening at the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) on Feb. 5, offers a spectacular viewing of haute couture ensembles from the 1960s through the present while inviting critical reflection on the... more

Jan 20, 2015 8:41 PM A&E Feature

offthecuff_ruud.jpg.jpe

In April, Brandon Ruud joined the curatorial staff of the Milwaukee Art Museum where he is responsible for oversight, development and presentation of the collection of American art and decorative arts. He replaces William Rudolph who left t... more

Oct 14, 2014 12:13 AM Off the Cuff

ae.jpg.jpe

“Kandinsky: A Retrospective,” a joint project of the Milwaukee Art Museum and Centre Pompidou in Paris, opens in Milwaukee on June 5. The exhibition features works by Wassily Kandinsky (1886-1944) and related artists from Munich’s Blaue ... more

May 28, 2014 1:56 AM A&E Feature

art.jpg.jpe

Despite daily media reports of war and other forms of social and political strife in Afghanistan and the Middle East, contemporary arts from this region are largely unknown to American audiences. The exhibition “Afghan War Rugs: The Modern ... more

Nov 6, 2013 12:26 AM Visual Arts

art.jpg.jpe

It was not until the 1950s, when the likes of Jackson Pollock became known in Paris and elsewhere across the continent, that American artists began to gain the respect of Europeans. And yet no less accord was due such master artists as Thom... more

Oct 15, 2013 11:28 PM Visual Arts

artrev.jpg.jpe

In most instances, a viewer’s access to an artist’s mind and personal lifestyle is limited to his/her work itself or some critic’s efforts to filter the artist’s work through words and concepts. The occasional gossip that trails the artists... more

Oct 2, 2013 1:54 PM Visual Arts

offcuff.jpg.jpe

Tanya Paul is the new Isabel and Alfred Bader Curator of European Art at the Milwaukee Art Museum. Equipped with a Ph.D. in art history from the University of Virginia and curatorial experience at some of the nation’s major museums, includi... more

Sep 19, 2013 12:27 AM Off the Cuff

artrev.jpg.jpe

Opportunities for experiencing Frank Lloyd Wright’s (1867-1959) extraordinary contributions to American architecture abound in Wisconsin. The state hosts some 41 different sites. Among those well known are Taliesin in Spring Green, the Wing... more

Aug 28, 2013 12:27 AM Visual Arts

kohler_heroessurroundus.jpg.jpe

Whether viewed from afar in the halls of the prestigious 55th Venice Biennale International Contemporary Art Exhibition in Italy, where two Milwaukee artists from the Kohler Arts Center Collection are currently on display more

Jul 24, 2013 12:30 AM Visual Arts

art.jpg.jpe

At the Milwaukee Art Museum, it isn’t often that museum exhibitions address issues of aesthetic and social import, but its thought-provoking “30 Americans” and “Wisconsin 30” exhibitions are an exception. A three-hour more

Jun 18, 2013 10:19 PM Visual Arts

art_rev_redline.jpg.jpe

Exploring the connections between art and everyday life has been a concern of artists since Marcel Duchamp at the beginning of the 20th century and Andy Warhol in mid-century. But neither of these artists envisioned how far more

May 6, 2013 4:53 PM Visual Arts

art.jpg.jpe

For anyone curious about the history of the visual arts in Milwaukee, the current 125th Anniversary Celebration at the Milwaukee Art Museum affords visitors the opportunity to explore this issue. At the center of the festivities in more

Apr 22, 2013 5:46 PM Visual Arts

artrev.jpg.jpe

The new Museum of Wisconsin Art (205 Veterans Ave.) in West Bend opened to the public last Saturday. Set alongside the Milwaukee River on a triangle-shaped lot, MOWA is a destination for anyone interested in exploring more

Apr 9, 2013 11:42 PM Visual Arts

art_rev.jpg.jpe

For most viewers today, color photography is taken for granted in art as in everyday life. This was not always the case, as documented in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s exhibition “Color Rush” (through May 19). more

Feb 26, 2013 9:17 PM Visual Arts

offcuff.jpg.jpe

After 15 years as the Milwaukee Art Museum’s director of exhibitions and publications and curator of earlier European Art, Laurie Winters has taken two challenging new positions. Last July, Winters announced her more

Jan 28, 2013 12:50 AM Off the Cuff

offthecuff_susanlonghenry_b.jpg.jpe

Off the Cuff sits down with the newly appointed director of the Haggerty Museum of Art, Susan Longhenry, to discuss her background and future directions for the museum. more

Dec 8, 2015 8:24 PM Off the Cuff

offthecuff_monicaobniski_courtesyofmilwaukeemagazine.jpg.jpe

Monica Obniski joined the Milwaukee Art Museum staff in January 2015 as the Demmer Curator of 20th and 21st Century Design. She arrived at the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) in the midst of a major gallery reinstallation of its entire collectio... more

May 19, 2015 8:54 PM Off the Cuff

blogimage19513.jpe

With 12 years of experience as a curator of contemporary arts at the Henry Art Gallery in Seattle, Madison Art Center and Harvard Art Museums, Sara Krajewski has arrived in Milwaukee as director of the INOVA (Institute of Visual Arts)... more

Aug 8, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

blogimage19087.jpe

Today, when we think of street art, we think of graffiti tagged by artists on the run from civil authorities or at odds with landlords who resist having their properties marked with satire or more aggressive forms of visual expression. This... more

Jun 26, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

