Cute Sports

Hockey City Classic ticket info released
No one knows why it's called the Hockey City Classic - Chicago is best known for it's bandwagon Blackhawks fans - but regardless, on Sunday, February 17, the Wisconsin men's hockey team will be playing Minnesota in the second game of a double-head.. more
Sep 1, 2012
Former Badger Kyle Turris 5 year, $17.5 million extension with Ottawa
Former Badger hockey players were much in the news this off-season, as both Justin Schultz and Ryan Suter's eventual whereabouts were the subject of much (MUCH) internet banter.Ottawa decided to opt out of such a situation with Kyle Turris by sig.. more
Aug 31, 2012
Former Badger Russell Wilson named Seahawks starter as rookie
The football story in Seattle his preseason has had all kinds of Wisconsin ties. Former Badger Russell Wilson and former Packer Matt Flynn were fighting for the starting quarterback job.Flynn has spent multiple years backing up Aaron Rodgers in G.. more
Aug 27, 2012
Hart tells Brewers he wants to spend career in Milwaukee
Apparently the trade rumors that surfaced with Corey Hart's name this trade deadline left Corey worried he'd be shipped somehwere else, so he took the initiative and had his agent tell Doug Melvin and the Brewers that he wants to stay a Brewer for.. more
Aug 27, 2012
DT Anthony Hargrove of Bounty-gate fame cut from Packers
Anthony Hargrove is implicated in the New Orleans Saints Bounty-gate accusations. Not only is he accused of taking money for hits on players, but he's also accused of lying to NFL investigators about the situation.He played last season in Seattle.. more
Aug 27, 2012
My feature on the life of a low-A baseball player
This originally ran over at Brew Crew Ball, but I'm really proud of how it came out, so I'm cross-posting.And while many of this year's Timber Rattlers went to college and have at least some idea of what it's like to live on their own and take .. more
Aug 27, 2012
Wisconsin TimberRattlers photo set
I was at the afternoon TimberRattlers game on Tuesday and was able to take quite a few pictures (its easier without a setting sun and then in the dark). Check out pithers Mark Williams, Stosh Wawrsek, Michael Strong and Michael White, among the re.. more
Aug 23, 2012
Badger Football fan experience upgrades
The Badger Football/Camp Randall team has announced 28 upgrades to the gameday experience at Camp Randall stadium, which is a pretty large, comprehensive series of upgrades to make the entire experience of going to a Badger Football game. So far, .. more
Aug 20, 2012
Former Maryland QB named Wisconsin starter
Danny O'Brien, the quarterback that transferred to Wisconsin from Maryland after two years as the Terps' QB, has been named the starter for the Badgers' opening game against University of Northern Iowa.O'Brien is taking advantage of the same tran.. more
Aug 20, 2012
Graham Harrell is awful; trade for Colt McCoy
So Thursday night's Packers game taught us one very important detail: if Aaron Rodgers gets sick/injured/suspended or for any reason needs to miss a game, the Packers are pretty much screwed.Backup QB Graham Harrell had a really rought night.He m.. more
Aug 17, 2012
Could the Packers release Donald Driver?
The Packers will have to cut the current 90 man roster down to 53 for the season's start in just a few weeks and one of the players who's destiny is in the air is Donald Driver.There are currently 12 men fighting for five or six WR spots on that .. more
Aug 14, 2012
Packers sign Cedric Benson
When it came down to whether to sign Cedric Benson, a back with no home and a slightly shady past, or Ryan Grant, who'd put in many years with the team, the Packers chose Benson. The rumor is that the team was worried Grant wouldn't be able to liv.. more
Aug 14, 2012
Deadline nears, Brewers are still busy
Tyler Thornburg was optioned back to AAA Nashville, purportedly to get him back in a starting pitcher role. He'd been relegated to the bullpen in Milwaukee, which was likely a waste of his talents, or at least a wasted opportunity to see what type.. more
Jul 30, 2012
Brewers trade Kottaras, sign Quintero
With the emergence of Martin Maldonado both at the plate and defensively, George Kottaras had become rather irrelevant for the Brewers. When Jonathan Lucroy returned from the DL, it was Kottaras who was the odd man out and was DFA'd. (A move we we.. more
Jul 28, 2012
Brewers trade Zack Greinke
We knew it was coming, but that doesn't make it any less sad - the Brewers announced less than an hour before last night's game that they had traded Zack Greinke to the Los Angeles Angels for shortstop Jean Segura and AA pitchers John Hellweg and .. more
Jul 28, 2012
Roenicke broke another player
Less than two weeks after shutting down Zack Greinke for a start because of over-use, Tyler Thornburg left tonight's game after being put in for a second inning in back to back games.Thornburg spent the early parts of the season as a starter and .. more
Jul 27, 2012
Is Roenicke to blame?
Let me preface this by saying that I despised Ned Yost and thought Ken Macha was a clown, so it's going to take a lot for me to really dislike Ron Roenicke. He's just so superior to anything I've experienced in my short seven years as a Brewers fa.. more
Jul 24, 2012
Time to sell - but will they?
For weeks we've been hearing about how the first nine games out of the All-Star Break were the most important of the Brewers season. While many fans were ready to give up on the Brewers more than a few weeks ago, there were those who felt that if .. more
Jul 23, 2012
Zack Greinke scratched from his next start
The problem with an 8kknd hour school day and an hour commute home means that I'm way, way late on this news and now there's way more speculation than there is news.Here's what I know: Zack Greinke has been scratched from his Wednesday start agai.. more
Jul 16, 2012
Brewers '12 pick Haniger out with torn PCL
Mitch Haniger, the kid selected with the supplemental pick the Brewers got by losing Prince Fielder to free agency, will miss six weeks with a torn PCL. He was placed on the 15 day DL by the Single-A TimberRattlers last week with little news, but .. more
Jul 10, 2012