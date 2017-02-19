RSS

Too Cute

Marquette University’s production of The Skin of Our Teeth has much to recommend it. There are some great performances in a contemporary staging one of the weirdest mainstream dramas of the 20th century.  There’s a clever production design includi.. more

Feb 19, 2017 12:00 PM Theater

bears use.jpg.jpe

Hank the Dog has thoroughly monopolized the Milwaukee market's "awwwwww" coverage this month, but now he has some serious competition: Meet Lewis and Clark, the latest additions to West Bend's Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary. The sanctuary took in the c.. more

Mar 24, 2014 4:00 PM Around MKE

hank the dog sausage race.jpg.jpe

While the Brewers' latest acquisition Hank the Dog continues to garner national coverage, the team keeps finding adorable new activities for him. Today the pup, who now has his own Twitter account—that's him chewing a glove in his profile pic—ente.. more

Feb 26, 2014 9:00 PM Around MKE

blogimage13499.jpe

Idiosyncratic even by director Alex Cox’s standards, the 1987 absurdist spaghetti Western Straight to Hell was scripted and filmed quickly—when a planned Nicaraguan concert tour with Joe Strummer, Elvis Costello and The Pogues was more

Jan 7, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Last week, UW-Milwaukee students participated in a national day of action to protest the escalating costs of higher education, and to request that UWM Chancellor Carlos Santiago meet with them and consider taking a pay cut to share the burd... more

Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage10030.jpe

Seventies icons Cheap Trick apparently have an open invite to play at Potawatomi Bingo Casino’s Northern Lights Theater; they were just here in December. This week they return for another two nights. Unlike most of their peers from the more

Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES