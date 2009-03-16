Cy Young Award
Cursive @ Turner Hall Ballroom, May 20
Critics were divided on Mama, I'm Swollen, the sixth album by Omaha's curve ball-throwing indie-rock band Cursive, but we're not. Though it tones down the foam-mouthed punk of their earlier, more overtly emo releases, it replaces it with richly or.. more
Mar 16, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Favre, All Stars, Cy Young Winners and Other Surprises
Sportsrelated surprises include finding a Honus Wagner baseball card in your deadgrandfa Playboy ,Jim Cryns on Sports (Online Exclusive) more
Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Jim Cryns More Sports
Dumb Sports Talk
It’s odd that after 25 years of frustration,the better the Milwaukee Brewers get, the louder grows the chorus ofself-styled experts second guessing their success. Brewers’General Manager Doug Melvin just completed an eye-popping deal at... more
Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties