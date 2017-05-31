Cycling
Bicycle Built For Two
Now that warm weather is flirting with us a bit morefrequently, and the call to be more physically active is more compelling, thatjust means one thing. Get your bike out of the garage, already! This is as mucha note to myself as anyone else, mi.. more
May 31, 2017 2:58 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
Moving Milwaukee’s Cycling Culture Forward
Off the Cuff spoke with Amelia Kegel of Wheel & Sprocket about cycling in Milwaukee and her father's legacy. more
May 30, 2017 12:47 AM Rob Hullum Off the Cuff
700 Santa Clauses are Coming to Town this Saturday
Dec 3, 2015 7:09 PM Eric Engelbart Around MKE
Blessed Feathers Hit the Road
After two years living on the road, the nomadic folk duo Blessed Feathers have returned with an account of their travels. more
Sep 29, 2015 9:10 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
The Crossing: Huge Fall Sale at Ben’s Cycle Sept. 25-27
For 15 years, Ben’s Cycle has had two shops: one on the north side of Lincoln Avenue, one on the south. The north side became the Pro Shop with road and cyclocross bikes, and the south side had the recreation and commuter bikes, plus mountain bike.. more
Sep 25, 2015 1:54 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Bike to Work Week Promises Group Rides, Drink Specials, Free Coffee and a Dance Party
Thousandsof Milwaukee cyclists and first time riders will leave their cars at home forMilwaukee’s Bike to Work Week from May 11-17. The week will be filled with anarray of bicycle themed events hosted by Vulture Space and Wisconsin Bike Fedtha.. more
Apr 22, 2014 3:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee
With the help of some enthusiastic praise from celebrity blogger Perez Hilton, Washington, D.C., pop-rock songwriter Eric Hutchinson rebounded from an unproductive stint on Madonna's Maverick Records, which shut down before... more
Jun 21, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Tour of America's Dairlyand
Professional bike racing returns to the area with the Tour of America's Dairyland, sponsored by the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board. Through June 25, the tour will host multiple races in cities and neighborhoods around Milwaukee... more
Jun 25, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Nation Within a Nation: Voices of the Oneida in Wisconsin (Wisconsin Historical Society Press), edited by L. Gordon McLester III and Laurence M. Hauptman
The Oneida weren¹t native to Wisconsin but became‹since their forced migration from New York in the early 19th century‹one of the region¹s prominent tribes. The essays that comprise A Nation Within a Nation explain that the Oneida have almo... more
Jan 25, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Present Music’s Phillip Bush Steps Down on a High Note
Present Music (PM) has settled into Turner Hall Ballroom, the idiosyncratic Downtown landmark. Saturday night’s concert, which launched a new season, marked the last appearance of retiring pianist Phillip Bush, a longtime ensemble member.Th... more
Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Tyvek w/ Aluminum Knot Eye and Pink Reason
Suggesting the proto-punk, two-chord jams of the Velvet Underground’s messy, earliest recordings, Detroit rockers Tyvek released a series of highly collectible, no-fidelity 7-inches, EPs and cassettes before cleaning up their more
Sep 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Radio Golf
Timothy Douglas directs the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production of August Wilson’s drama Radio Golf , the latest in a series of Rep shows directed by Douglas, including last year’s Trouble in Mind and 2008’s world more
Mar 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Impressions of the Skylight's Pirates
May 25, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
About Us
Presented by the MSO League's Evening Associates, the Symphony Style Fashion Show Gala is the original premier couture fashion event in Wisconsin. For 44 years, the world's finest design houses have gra,Symphony Style more
Sep 23, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Classical Music