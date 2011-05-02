Cynthia Kmak
Natalie Ryan: Pleasantly Pop Sci-Fi Comedy
I didnÃ¢Â€Â™t know exactly what to expect when I went to the Alchemist Theatre to see Natalie Ryan and the Brain Thieves. I knew it was a sci-fi comedy by Vince Figueroa (who also wrote 8-Bit Warrior) and Beth Lewinski (of Meanwhile and various .. more
May 2, 2011 11:26 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Bye Bye Liver Milwaukee
The Comedysportz Garage feels kind of like a cross between a traditional comedy club and high school prom. It's a large space. People sit scattered about at various tables drinking. Vintage ‘80's pop plays through a rather nice sound system. It'.. more
Feb 7, 2011 2:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Nicholas Cialdini's Boomtown
Milwaukee native Nicholas Cialdini studied philosophy at Marquette. Now he’s writing comedy. Last night at the Alchemist Theatre, he opened production of Boomtown--a one-hour sketch comedy show. The single hour with no intermission passes quick.. more
Jul 16, 2010 12:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Andreas Delfs Takes His Final Bow in Milwaukee
,A&E Feature more
Jun 9, 2009 12:00 AM Rick Walters A&E Feature
Uncle Mike and His Polka Band
Considering the good vibes that polka seems to naturally engender, it's something of a won Pint Size Polkas ,CD Reviews more
Feb 22, 2009 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 1 Comments