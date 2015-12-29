Cyril Colnik
Historic Development in Downtown Milwaukee
Last year one of Downtown Milwaukee’s historic buildings, the Germania (135 W. Wells St.), was purchased with an eye toward redevelopment. The Beaux-Arts building’s renovation will convert it from office building to apartment complex. more
Dec 29, 2015 7:57 PM Yvonne Ochilo Visual Arts
Calls, Talks, and Auction Blocks: A Smorgasbord of Supplementary Art Happenings
This week offers an unusually generous serving size of arthappenings. So, in the grand tradition of full course dinners, the amount ofinformation will be kept to a tasteful minimum so as to avoid glutting youbefore we reach the after-dinner dig.. more
Mar 17, 2014 1:15 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Andy Warhol's Shoe Bright, Shoe Light @ 2012 Wisconsin Breast Cancer Showhouse
<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more
Jun 8, 2012 6:08 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Sterr-ing Up Interest in Milwaukee Museum Mile
The Milwaukee Museum Mile is a newly formed consortium of institutions located on Milwaukee's East Side. John Sterr, marketing manager for the Charles Allis and Villa Terrace art museums, talked about the development of this unique... more
May 24, 2012 12:00 AM Kat Kneevers Off the Cuff
Thomas Woodruff: Freak Parade
Railing against the uniform blandness of American society, for his exhibit “Freak Parade” at Marquette’s Haggerty Museum of Art, Thomas Woodruff, chair of the illustration and cartooning department at New York’s School of Visual Ar more
Mar 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Perple Rain’s Purple Rain
This Friday, Perple Rain will be bringingPrince’s Minneapolissound to the Northern Prince ,Local Music more
Oct 14, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Local Music 1 Comments