Rock The Green Delivered a Seamless Day of Music and Environmental Awareness
Rock The Green’s organizers put as much thought into the fan experience as they did their environmental footprint. more
Sep 11, 2017 10:26 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals Headline Rock the Green
Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals will headline thefourth Rock the Green sustainability festival, held on September 9 from 2-11p.m. at Reed Street Yards. The band has received gold and platinumcertifications overseas for their eclectic mix.. more
Aug 21, 2017 4:08 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Around MKE
88.9 Block Party @ Radio Milwaukee
Juiceboxxx brought a bit of mayhem to an otherwise polite day of free music at Radio Milwaukee’s Block Party. more
Jun 27, 2017 1:39 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 2 Comments
Pabst Milwaukee Brewery to Unveil Beer Garden for Grand Opening Festival
Pabst Milwaukee Brewery will unveil an outdoor beer garden thisSaturday, just in time for the brewery’s grand opening street festival. Thefree, cash only, outdoor event will feature performances by a list of localartists, as well as the .. more
May 11, 2017 2:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Milwaukee Musicians Went Big—Really Big—For "Wonder Uncovered"
Dozens of musicians including a brass section, a string quartet, rappers, a drum circle and a balcony full of singers paid homage to Stevie Wonder's magnum opus. more
Apr 17, 2017 9:31 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 2 Comments
Local Coverage @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Ten Milwaukee acts were stretched beyond their comfort zones—sometimes well beyond—for the third installment of Milwaukee Record’s Local Coverage. more
Jan 16, 2017 10:24 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 22-28
A series of shows timed for the holidays make it a great week for Milwaukee music. Also Snoop Dogg is coming. more
Dec 20, 2016 2:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Foreign Goods’ B~Free Reclaims Her Voice on ‘Ode 2 A Luv Affair’
After a scare that threatened her singing career, Milwaukee songwriter B~Free delivers an immaculately constructed neo-soul record titled Ode 2 A Luv Affair. more
Sep 20, 2016 3:51 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Mustache Party w/ Myles Coyne and the Rusty Nickel Band @ Stonefly Brewing Company
There was no shortage of live music this post-Thanksgiving weekend, and Center Street alone offered several options last Saturday, from Soul Low at the Jazz Gallery to De La Buena at Club Timbuktu.,Concert Reviews more
Dec 2, 2013 1:07 PM Brandon Miller Concert Reviews
East Side Music Tour @ Brady Street
Even winter has its “dog days,” and Milwaukee is in the slushy thick of them. Annoyingly low temperatures, mediocre pro basketball and a slow trickle of live music make these late-winter mon,None more
Mar 4, 2013 11:00 AM Joe Guszkowski Concert Reviews
Danceworks on Tap Pursues a Rhythmic Phenomenon
“The Pursuit of Tappyness” is the title of this summer's annual concert by Danceworks on Tap (DOT). Steps and styles will be tracked down the corridors of history to the present in three performances at the Danceworks Studio Theatre, Aug. more
Aug 9, 2012 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Tom Uttech Returns to Folliard Gallery
On Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. Tom Uttech arrives at Tory Folliard Gallery to kick off his eighth solo exhibition there, “Tom Uttech: Boreal Conversations.” The exhibit features the artist’s signature oil and linen canvases. Uttech’s solitar more
Feb 7, 2011 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Red Light Winter
Playwright Adam Rapp earned a lot of acclaim (including a 2006 Pulitzer Prize) and a bit of controversy for his risqué drama Red Light Winter , the story of two young, American guys who share a window prostitute in Amsterdam in an more
Jan 22, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Rusty Ps Set Sail
The Rusty Ps will release their latest CD the way I always imagined Jimmy Buffet would: On a boat. The long-running Milwaukee hip-hop group's Unreleased Sweetness: Vol. 1 will be given away to patrons attending the band's Saturday performance on t.. more
May 28, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Changing Voter Turnout Affects Campaigns
The field has narrowed from eightcandidates to two, and on April 1 Patrick Flaherty and N Shepherd Express ,News Features more
Mar 5, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
D’Amato Leaves the Common Council
East Side Alderman Michael D’Amato surprisedmany observers by deciding not to run f Nerve House, ,News Features more
Feb 6, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features