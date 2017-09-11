RSS

Brew City Light Photography

Rock The Green’s organizers put as much thought into the fan experience as they did their environmental footprint. more

Sep 11, 2017 10:26 AM Concert Reviews

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals will headline thefourth Rock the Green sustainability festival, held on September 9 from 2-11p.m. at Reed Street Yards. The band has received gold and platinumcertifications overseas for their eclectic mix.. more

Aug 21, 2017 4:08 PM Around MKE

Juiceboxxx brought a bit of mayhem to an otherwise polite day of free music at Radio Milwaukee’s Block Party. more

Jun 27, 2017 1:39 PM Concert Reviews 2 Comments

Pabst Milwaukee Brewery will unveil an outdoor beer garden thisSaturday, just in time for the brewery’s grand opening street festival. Thefree, cash only, outdoor event will feature performances by a list of localartists, as well as the .. more

May 11, 2017 2:43 PM Around MKE

Dozens of musicians including a brass section, a string quartet, rappers, a drum circle and a balcony full of singers paid homage to Stevie Wonder's magnum opus. more

Apr 17, 2017 9:31 AM Concert Reviews 2 Comments

Photo credit: Ben Wick

Ten Milwaukee acts were stretched beyond their comfort zones—sometimes well beyond—for the third installment of Milwaukee Record’s Local Coverage. more

Jan 16, 2017 10:24 AM Concert Reviews

A series of shows timed for the holidays make it a great week for Milwaukee music. Also Snoop Dogg is coming. more

Dec 20, 2016 2:20 PM This Week in Milwaukee

After a scare that threatened her singing career, Milwaukee songwriter B~Free delivers an immaculately constructed neo-soul record titled Ode 2 A Luv Affair. more

Sep 20, 2016 3:51 PM Music Feature

There was no shortage of live music this post-Thanksgiving weekend, and Center Street alone offered several options last Saturday, from Soul Low at the Jazz Gallery to De La Buena at Club Timbuktu.,Concert Reviews more

Dec 2, 2013 1:07 PM Concert Reviews

 Even winter has its “dog days,” and Milwaukee is in the slushy thick of them. Annoyingly low temperatures, mediocre pro basketball and a slow trickle of live music make these late-winter mon,None more

Mar 4, 2013 11:00 AM Concert Reviews

“The Pursuit of Tappyness” is the title of this summer's annual concert by Danceworks on Tap (DOT). Steps and styles will be tracked down the corridors of history to the present in three performances at the Danceworks Studio Theatre, Aug. more

Aug 9, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

On Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. Tom Uttech arrives at Tory Folliard Gallery to kick off his eighth solo exhibition there, “Tom Uttech: Boreal Conversations.” The exhibit features the artist’s signature oil and linen canvases. Uttech’s solitar more

Feb 7, 2011 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Playwright Adam Rapp earned a lot of acclaim (including a 2006 Pulitzer Prize) and a bit of controversy for his risqué drama Red Light Winter , the story of two young, American guys who share a window prostitute in Amsterdam in an more

Jan 22, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Rusty Ps will release their latest CD the way I always imagined Jimmy Buffet would: On a boat. The long-running Milwaukee hip-hop group's Unreleased Sweetness: Vol. 1 will be given away to patrons attending the band's Saturday performance on t.. more

May 28, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

The field has narrowed from eightcandidates to two, and on April 1 Patrick Flaherty and N Shepherd Express ,News Features more

Mar 5, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

East Side Alderman Michael D’Amato surprisedmany observers by deciding not to run f Nerve House, ,News Features more

Feb 6, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

