RSS

D. Ellzey

rtr377sc.jpg.jpe

You could say that Scott Walker has beengood for Journal Communications. The man generates headlines and hits onits website. Charlie Sykes is his mouthpiece on WTMJ. And the nonstop politicalads since 2010 have been terrific for the bottom li.. more

Oct 30, 2014 9:49 PM Daily Dose 4 Comments

blogimage5782.jpe

The Internet is overcrowded with free rap music competing for your right clicks, but this one stands out from the pack: the Umbrella Music Group is giving away free downloads of D. Ellzey's A Shift in the Wind, a beautifully crafted hip-hop/soul r.. more

Sep 2, 2010 4:20 PM On Music

blogimage10889.jpe

D. Ellzey knows he isn’t the only 30-something rapper, but sometimes it can feel that way.“A lot of rappers my age may have a family, business interests, a whole life outside of rap, but for some reason when they enter the rap realm, they d... more

May 12, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage5782.jpe

The Milwaukee Art Museum pays tribute a largely overlooked Dutch master with its exhibit “Jan Lievens: Out of Rembrandt’s Shadow,” which opened this weekend. A contemporary of Rembrandt van Rijn, Lievens has featured as little more than more

Mar 11, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES