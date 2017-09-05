D.I.X.
If the Shoe Fits...
Dear Ruthie, I caught my husband squeezing into my high heels a few times. He says he’s being funny, but I caught him when he thought he was alone. As a straight woman, I’m not sure if this,Dear Ruthie more
Sep 5, 2017
Summer Lovin', Had Me a Blast
Ruthie answers a letter from a reader wondering if it’s too soon to take serious steps with a boyfriend who has to finish college out of state in the fall. Exciting upcoming events include: Milwaukee Comedy Festival, Aug. 1-6; Rugby 101 wit... more
Aug 1, 2017
Keep Your Hands to Yourself
Ruthie answers a question about overstimulation after sex. Exciting upcoming events include: an art and fashion show called mARTch Madness at Mitchell Park Domes, March 30; March 31: the Milwaukee Twisted Dreams Film Festival at The Undergr... more
Mar 28, 2017
Girls Gone Wild?
Ruthie answers a question from a straight woman wondering if its OK to celebrate her birthday at a drag performance. Upcoming events include: “RuPaul’s Drag Race" premiere viewing party at D.I.X with star Jaymes Mansfield present, March ... more
Mar 21, 2017
Three’s a Crowd?
Ruthie answers questions from a reader considering a three-way and another wondering how young is too young for a cell phone. Upcoming events include: The Brew City Bombshells’ “Taboo” show at Hot Water Wherehouse, Feb. 10; Woman Up! at ... more
Feb 7, 2017
Hit the Reset Button
Dear Ruthie answers offers advice to a reader looking for tips on how to keep his New Year’s resolutions. Exciting upcoming events include a Make & Take Stencil Workshop at The Waxwing with artist Jeremy Novy, Jan. 6; Full Frontal Doherty a... more
Jan 3, 2017
Adding Grace to Family
Dear Ruthie gives advice to the aunt of a young girl struggling with sexual orientation and coming out issues. She also offers a list of LGBT-themed events around Milwaukee taking place Nov. 24-27. more
Nov 22, 2016
There's No Place Like Homo
Ruthie answers a question from a reader wondering about a potential duplex where the neighbors are unaccommodating to children. Exciting events include Riverwest Mish Mash Fest, July 29; Brady Street Festival, July 30; and OUTspoken at Side... more
Jul 26, 2016
Broadway Bound Meets Hollywood Hustle
Ruthie answers questions form readers dissatisfied with their jobs and wife’s cooking skills. Upcoming events include Tequila 101 at Cempazuchi, March 3; A Night of Carly Rae Jespen at D.I.X., March 4; and the premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Rac... more
Mar 1, 2016
Color Me Rainbow Bright
Ruthie discusses the significance of PrideFest and plugs other exciting events including the Big Gay 5K at Veterans park on June 4, the Shepherd Express’ Street Eats Wars at The Backyard on June 4 and Bay View Gallery Night on June 5. more
Jun 2, 2015
Keep Your Tail & Tongue Wagging
Ruthie answers a question from a reader concerned about a girlfriend’s attachment to a stuffed animal, and plugs exciting events including “Beauty in Bloom” at Milwaukee Art Museum (March 26-29), Rent at In Tandem Theatre (March 27-April... more
Mar 24, 2015
Grab Your Giblets and Gobble Up Some Lovin’
Let’s give thanks. Why not, damn it? It’s that time of year, after all. Let’s see…what am I thankful for? Uhm, I’m thankful for my wonderfully smart, attractive and kind readers. I’m thankful for the “How to more
Nov 25, 2014