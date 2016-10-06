RSS

D.W. Griffith

birthofanation.jpg.jpe

White lawmen stop a blackman, demand identification and, unsatisfied by what he produces, violencecommences. It sounds like a case for Black Lives Matter but the incident, nearthe start of The Birth of a Nation,is drawn f.. more

Oct 6, 2016 12:51 PM I Hate Hollywood

Nov 6, 2013 3:37 PM I Hate Hollywood

 It’stempting to suspect that Abraham Lincoln was D.W. Griffith’s mea culpa for TheBirth of a Nation —except Griffith probably never thought he did anything wrong. Abraham Lincoln (1930), Griffith’s last significant film, has been i.. more

Nov 17, 2012 1:56 PM I Hate Hollywood

,New Year's Guide more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage9675.jpe

Milwaukee’s The Warped Cast has taken the idea of “shadow casting” movies—acting them out a la The Rocky Horror Picture Show —to new extremes, giving the midnight movie treatment to flicks like Clue and Jurass more

Jan 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES