Da Capo Press
More Songwriters on Songwriting (Da Capo Press), by Paul Zollo
It you want to learn something about songwriting, it makes sense to ask a songwriter. That was the idea behind Paul Zollo’s 1991 Songwriters on Songwriting. In the sequel, More Songwriters on Songwriting, Zollo interviews 45 writers plus Wo... more
Nov 22, 2016 2:24 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Story Behind Llewyn Davis?
Muchhas been made of the connection between the Coen Brothers’ new film Inside Llewyn Davis and Dave Van Ronk’sautobiography, The Mayor of MacDougalStreet . To set things straight: the fictitious folksinger at the heart of.. more
Dec 10, 2013 3:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
SambaDá
On any sunny day on the beaches of Santa Cruz, Calif., a crowd might gather to hear a true world music hybrid, SambaDá. Formed by Brazilian immigrants and their Yankee neighbors, the band distills the easygoing lilt of bossa nova into a roc... more
Feb 8, 2010 12:00 AM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews