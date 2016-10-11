RSS
Dacapo Press
Saladin: The Sultan Who Vanquished the Crusaders and Built an Islamic Empire (DaCapo Press), by John Man
The medieval Muslim leader Saladin ruled over Sunni and Shia with relative equanimity and recaptured Jerusalem from the Roman Catholic Crusaders. Writing for a popular audience in Saladin: The Sultan Who Vanquished the Crusades and Built an... more
Oct 11, 2016 2:12 PM David Luhrssen Books
Sharon Tate: A Life (and Death)
Jan 19, 2016 5:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers
While “King of the Hill” reruns probably keep royalties flowing to Roger Clyne, who penned the show’s theme song with his ’90s country-rock band, The Refreshments, Clyne has spent the last decade touring with his follow-up outfit, more
Oct 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
