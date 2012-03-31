Daddy Long Legs
Daddy Long Legs
Based on the 1912 novel by Jean Webster (which became a musical comedy in 1955 starring Fred Astaire and Leslie Caron), <I>Daddy Long Legs</i> has been given a new and wonderful life thanks to the well-paced direction and well-written
Skylight's 'Daddy Long Legs' Weaves a Web of Romance
Skylight Music Theatre recently adapted its name. Along with it comes a world premiere of another adaptation: Daddy Long Legs. Based on the 1912 novel by Jean Webster (which became a musical comedy in 1955 starring Fred Astaire... more
Skylight Music's Romantic 'Daddy Long Legs'
Based on Jean Webster's progressive novel from 1912, John Caird and Paul Gordon's Daddy Long Legs has the potential to be a deep, socially conscious romantic-comedy musical. Preliminary outings of this story about a woman earning a college ... more
