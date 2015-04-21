Dahm & Mashio
Stream Another Sloppy Rap Track from Dahm & Mashio
As much as I enjoyed it, there is only one moment on Dahm & Mashio's 2014 album Illuminati Shxt that I remember well, and it's probably not the one they hoped I would. One of the tracks ends with a solid minute of silence before the next one begin.. more
Apr 21, 2015 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Hear Dahm & Mashio Spit Bars and Bars on “Illuminati Shxt
There’s an expression popular in certain hip-hop circles that speaks volumes: “spittershit.” It’s a term that can be applied to any lyrics-first hip-hop, especially ’90sinspired hip-hop, and for many rap purists it describes a perfect ideal. .. more
Nov 24, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Show Us the Money
So often are the certitudes and pronouncements of the chattering class simply mistaken that they must always be treated with deep skepticism. That is especially true when anything important is at stake—from the arguments for invading Iraq s... more
Jul 12, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
Mono w/ The Twilight Sad
Modern Japanese music isn’t known for being understated, especially since the exports from that country that tend to attract the most attention in America play over-sugared pop or combustible noise-rock. Japan’s instrumental post-rock more
May 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee