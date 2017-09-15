Daily Dose
David Clarke Could Lose His Graduate Degree if He Doesn't Revise His Thesis, CNN Reports
Sep 15, 2017 11:17 PM Evan Rytlewski
ACLU Sues Milwaukee for MPD's Stop and Frisk Program
Well,this was a long time coming. This morning, the ACLU, ACLU of Wisconsin andCovington & Burling filed afederal class action suit alleging that the Milwaukee Police Department'sstop and frisk policy is unconstitutional. Sinceimplementing
Feb 22, 2017 6:31 PM Lisa Kaiser
Ugly Acts of Anti-Semitism Surface in Milwaukee
Howdisheartening to find out that the Jewish Community Center in Whitefish Bay hasagain been targeted for a bomb scare, prompting another evacuation. This one, part of a national wave of threats to Jewish centers yesterday, thankfully was not cr
Feb 21, 2017 7:40 PM Lisa Kaiser
Hey Wisconsin: Vote!
In case you missed it, today is Election Day for the primaryraces for nonpartisan offices. Here's what you need to know:Polls are open until 8 p.m. You can find your polling place,voter registration info and sample ballot at MyVoteWi.gov. You
Feb 21, 2017 3:45 PM Lisa Kaiser
‘We Don’t Want You to be Fearful’: A Night for Immigrants and Refugees
A broad cross sectionof Milwaukee gathered last night to support immigrants and refugees who arebeing threatened by President Donald Trump. The event, called Unity forHuman Dignity (#U4HD), was a powerful reminder of how much the world needs
Feb 8, 2017 9:11 PM Lisa Kaiser
Tonight: Milwaukee Gathers in Unity for Human Dignity: In Defense of Immigrants and Refugees
Take some time out tonight tosupport our immigrants and refugees who are under attack by the president. Abroad coalition of advocacy groups is organizing a powerful event, "MilwaukeeGathers in Unity for Human Dignity," on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at
Feb 7, 2017 6:45 PM Lisa Kaiser
DA Chisholm Charges Heaggan-Brown in Sylville Smith Death
On Thursday, Milwaukee County District Attorney charged former MPD officer Dominique Heaggan-Brown with one felony for fatally shooting Sylville Smith in the Sherman Park neighborhood in August.Here's the criminal complaint:STATE OF WISCONSIN, pla
Dec 15, 2016 4:32 PM Lisa Kaiser
Trump Is Not the Cure for What Ails Us
Last night's election of Donald Trump, a primal scream fromconservative whites and Republican Party loyalists, isn't going to solve ourproblems. We don't know a whole lot about what Trump will do inoffice, since he's been vague about policy,
Nov 9, 2016 4:11 PM Lisa Kaiser
Ready to Vote?
It's here—Tuesday, Nov. 8,is Election Day. Polls will be open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Go to myvote.wi.gov to locate your pollingplace and check your voter registration. To cast a ballot, you will need anacceptable photo ID. To learn more about IDs, g
Nov 7, 2016 10:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff
Wheel Tax and Go Pass—and Misinformation—Dominated County Board’s Budget Listening Session
Monday'sHalloween night public hearing on Milwaukee County's 2017 budget was full ofspooky myths and misinformation, especially regarding the $60 vehicleregistration fee (AKA the wheel tax) as well as the Go Pass for the county'sseniors and di
Nov 1, 2016 5:21 PM Lisa Kaiser
Democrat Jack Redmond Seeks to Represent Assembly District 21
Democrat Jack Redmond is running against Republican Rep. Jessie Rodriguez to represent Assembly District 21 on the county's southern border. Here are Redmond's answers to the Shepherd's candidate questionnaire. Rodriguez didn't respond to the Shep
Oct 25, 2016 9:14 PM Lisa Kaiser
Chris Rockwood, Democratic Candidate for Assembly District 14
Democrat Chris Rockwoodis running against incumbent Republican Rep. Dale Kooyenga to representAssembly District 14. Here are Rockwood's answers to the Shepherd's candidate questionnaire. Your current occupation, education and career and person
Oct 17, 2016 9:27 PM Lisa Kaiser
Khary Penebaker, Democratic Candidate for Wisconsin’s 5th Congressional District
Democrat Khary Penebaker is running againstlongtime incumbent Republican Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner to representWisconsin's 5th Congressional District. Here are Penebaker's answers to the Shepherd's candidate questionnaire. Your current occ
Oct 11, 2016 6:17 PM Lisa Kaiser
Elizabeth Warren Blasts Trump, Ryan and Johnson at Milwaukee Rally
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren blastedRepublican presidential candidate Donald Trump as a "selfish little sleazeball"in a get-out-the-early-vote rally for DemocraticSenate candidate Russ Feingold. That's not all: Trump's "a small, ins
Oct 7, 2016 9:48 PM Lisa Kaiser
Rep. Dale Kooyenga on his Re-election to Assembly District 14
State Rep. DaleKooyenga, a Republican, is running for re-election in Assembly District 14. He faces Democrat Chris Rockwood on the Nov. 8 ballot. Here are Kooyenga's answers to the Shepherd's candidate questionnaire. Your currentoccupation,
Oct 5, 2016 7:39 PM Lisa Kaiser
Andy Mitchell, Candidate for Assembly District 63
Democrat Andy Mitchell is running against Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to represent the 63rd Assembly District. Here are Mitchell's answers to the Shepherd's candidate questionnaire.Your current occupation, education and career andpersonal inform
Oct 5, 2016 7:08 PM Lisa Kaiser
Clinton Keeps Her Cool While Trump Gets Trumped
So did you enjoy last night'spresidential debate as much as I did? I started being really apprehensiveabout how it would go. After all, it was the super-achieving Hillary Clintongoing up against class clown/bully Donald Trump, and expectation
Sep 27, 2016 2:51 PM Lisa Kaiser
Scott Walker's John Doe Leak Reveals a Lot
Hoorayfor the GuardianUS for releasing leaked documents from the long-runningJohn Doe investigation. Foranyone who's been paying attention, the revelations are sort of more of the same,with more details. Thatis, we all knew that Scott Walker
Sep 15, 2016 6:57 PM Lisa Kaiser
Hector Colon’s in the Hot Seat
CountyExecutive Chris Abele tried to delay this as much as possible, but Health andHuman Services Director Hector Colon's bid for reappointment was rejected 3-2in yesterday's Health and Human Needs Committee meeting. It goes to the fullboard o
Sep 15, 2016 4:14 PM Lisa Kaiser
On the Passing of Eric Von
I was so saddened to hear of the passing of Eric Von, a trueMilwaukee treasure. My condolences go out to his wife, Faithe Colas, his family and many friends. I had the great privilege of appearing on Eric's 1290 WMCSshow for a few years as a w
Sep 9, 2016 5:57 PM Lisa Kaiser