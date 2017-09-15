RSS

Sep 15, 2017 11:17 PM Daily Dose

Well,this was a long time coming. This morning, the ACLU, ACLU of Wisconsin andCovington & Burling filed afederal class action suit alleging that the Milwaukee Police Department’sstop and frisk policy is unconstitutional. Sinceimplementing .. more

Feb 22, 2017 6:31 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

Howdisheartening to find out that the Jewish Community Center in Whitefish Bay hasagain been targeted for a bomb scare, prompting another evacuation. This one, part of a national wave of threats to Jewish centers yesterday, thankfully was not cr.. more

Feb 21, 2017 7:40 PM Daily Dose

In case you missed it, today is Election Day for the primaryraces for nonpartisan offices. Here’s what you need to know:Polls are open until 8 p.m. You can find your polling place,voter registration info and sample ballot at MyVoteWi.gov. You .. more

Feb 21, 2017 3:45 PM Daily Dose

A broad cross sectionof Milwaukee gathered last night to support immigrants and refugees who arebeing threatened by President Donald Trump. The event, called Unity forHuman Dignity (#U4HD), was a powerful reminder of how much the world needs .. more

Feb 8, 2017 9:11 PM Daily Dose

Take some time out tonight tosupport our immigrants and refugees who are under attack by the president. Abroad coalition of advocacy groups is organizing a powerful event, “MilwaukeeGathers in Unity for Human Dignity,” on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at.. more

Feb 7, 2017 6:45 PM Daily Dose

On Thursday, Milwaukee County District Attorney charged former MPD officer Dominique Heaggan-Brown with one felony for fatally shooting Sylville Smith in the Sherman Park neighborhood in August.Here's the criminal complaint:STATE OF WISCONSIN, pla.. more

Dec 15, 2016 4:32 PM Daily Dose 8 Comments

Last night’s election of Donald Trump, a primal scream fromconservative whites and Republican Party loyalists, isn’t going to solve ourproblems. We don’t know a whole lot about what Trump will do inoffice, since he’s been vague about policy, .. more

Nov 9, 2016 4:11 PM Daily Dose 13 Comments

It’s here—Tuesday, Nov. 8,is Election Day. Polls will be open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Go to myvote.wi.gov to locate your pollingplace and check your voter registration. To cast a ballot, you will need anacceptable photo ID. To learn more about IDs, g.. more

Nov 7, 2016 10:06 PM Daily Dose

Monday’sHalloween night public hearing on Milwaukee County’s 2017 budget was full ofspooky myths and misinformation, especially regarding the $60 vehicleregistration fee (AKA the wheel tax) as well as the Go Pass for the county’sseniors and di.. more

Nov 1, 2016 5:21 PM Daily Dose

Democrat Jack Redmond is running against Republican Rep. Jessie Rodriguez to represent Assembly District 21 on the county's southern border. Here are Redmond's answers to the Shepherd's candidate questionnaire. Rodriguez didn't respond to the Shep.. more

Oct 25, 2016 9:14 PM Daily Dose

Democrat Chris Rockwoodis running against incumbent Republican Rep. Dale Kooyenga to representAssembly District 14. Here are Rockwood’s answers to the Shepherd’s candidate questionnaire. Your current occupation, education and career and person.. more

Oct 17, 2016 9:27 PM Daily Dose

Democrat Khary Penebaker is running againstlongtime incumbent Republican Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner to representWisconsin’s 5th Congressional District. Here are Penebaker’s answers to the Shepherd’s candidate questionnaire. Your current occ.. more

Oct 11, 2016 6:17 PM Daily Dose

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren blastedRepublican presidential candidate Donald Trump as a “selfish little sleazeball”in a get-out-the-early-vote rally for DemocraticSenate candidate Russ Feingold. That’s not all: Trump’s “a small, ins.. more

Oct 7, 2016 9:48 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

State Rep. DaleKooyenga, a Republican, is running for re-election in Assembly District 14. He faces Democrat Chris Rockwood on the Nov. 8 ballot. Here are Kooyenga's answers to the Shepherd's candidate questionnaire.   Your currentoccupation, .. more

Oct 5, 2016 7:39 PM Daily Dose

Democrat Andy Mitchell is running against Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to represent the 63rd Assembly District. Here are Mitchell's answers to the Shepherd's candidate questionnaire.Your current occupation, education and career andpersonal inform.. more

Oct 5, 2016 7:08 PM Daily Dose

So did you enjoy last night’spresidential debate as much as I did? I started being really apprehensiveabout how it would go. After all, it was the super-achieving Hillary Clintongoing up against class clown/bully Donald Trump, and expectation.. more

Sep 27, 2016 2:51 PM Daily Dose 11 Comments

Hoorayfor the GuardianUS for releasing leaked documents from the long-runningJohn Doe investigation. Foranyone who’s been paying attention, the revelations are sort of more of the same,with more details. Thatis, we all knew that Scott Walker.. more

Sep 15, 2016 6:57 PM Daily Dose 15 Comments

CountyExecutive Chris Abele tried to delay this as much as possible, but Health andHuman Services Director Hector Colon’s bid for reappointment was rejected 3-2in yesterday’s Health and Human Needs Committee meeting. It goes to the fullboard o.. more

Sep 15, 2016 4:14 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

I was so saddened to hear of the passing of Eric Von, a trueMilwaukee treasure. My condolences go out to his wife, Faithe Colas, his family and many friends. I had the great privilege of appearing on Eric’s 1290 WMCSshow for a few years as a w.. more

Sep 9, 2016 5:57 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

