RSS

Daisy Bouman

blogimage1639.jpe

Each year Express Yourself Milwaukee, Inc. presents a grand performance that represents the culmination of a year’s worth of multi-disciplined arts study, creation, and practice by the participants of five Milwaukee agencies and schools ser... more

May 11, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage286.jpe

Express Yourself Milwaukee celebrates the power of creative arts to transform the lives of We come from the mountain, living in the fire, go back to the water turn the world around. ,Express Yourself Milwaukee, Inc. more

Apr 1, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 5 Comments

blogimage285.jpe

Lori Vance, MS, LCSW, ATR — Executive Director / Artistic Coordinator M We come from the mountain, living in the fire, go back to the water turn the world around. ,Express Yourself Milwaukee, Inc. more

Apr 1, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 4 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES