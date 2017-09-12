RSS

Dale Gutzman

A look ahead at a plentiful season of LGBTQ-themed plays in Milwaukee theaters. more

Sep 12, 2017 2:23 PM My LGBTQ POV

Off the Wall Theatre turns its tiny stage over to Blanche and Jane Hudson as it remounts Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? Once again, Dale Gutzman’s campy adaptation of the 1962 movie features loca, more

Aug 22, 2017 2:32 PM Theater

The Southwestern Suburban Symphony honors Leonard Bernstein, Off the Wall sends up Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?, and Danceworks’ DanceLAB Teen presents a youthful terpsichorean performance. more

Aug 15, 2017 1:21 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Dale Gutzman’s production of William Shakespeare’s famous bloodbath tragedy, Titus Andronicus, is a horrific, fast-paced and commendably lucid interpretation. The director-star aptly compares his offering to the work of Quentin Tarantino. more

Jun 20, 2017 1:02 PM Theater

Dear Ruthie offers advice to a reader and details events of interest to the Milwaukee-area LGBTQ community from June 14-21. more

Jun 13, 2017 2:00 PM Dear Ruthie

Ruthie answers a question from a reader looking for tips on how to get into the Milwaukee theater scene. more

Feb 14, 2017 3:05 PM Dear Ruthie

Off the Wall Theatre stages Dale Gutzman’s final Holiday Punch variety show this month. more

Dec 19, 2016 10:54 AM Theater

Ruthie answers a question from a reader seeking advice on avoiding political arguments at a family Christmas party. Exicting upcoming events include The Second City Dysfunctional Holiday Revue at the Marcus Center, The Last Holiday Punch at... more

Dec 13, 2016 4:37 PM Dear Ruthie

Off the Wall Theatre stages an original adaptation of E.M. Forster’s A Passage to India, Sept. 22-Oct. 2.Milwaukee-born political humor columnist and radio talk show host Will Durst brings his irreverent, no-holds-barred, no-politician-unsc... more

Sep 20, 2016 4:03 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Off the Wall Theatre’s brilliant, understated treatment of Jean Paul Sartre’s existentialist masterpiece No Exit—a play about three psyches in hell—brings the work to the level of a joy to watch. more

Aug 16, 2016 3:24 PM Theater

Dale Gutzman’s Off the Wall Theatre brings high energy and crazy antics to the stage with its performance of Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth, performances of which run through July 2. more

Jun 28, 2016 4:16 PM Theater

Way back in 1978, playwright Terrance McNally wrote a comedy about a group of actors and others hanging out with a playwright and producer as they await opening night reviews of a new Broadway show. He could not have known back then when h.. more

Apr 20, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Dale Gutzman’s Off the Wall Theatre Company presents A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum Dec. 16-31. It is a hilarious story involving a crafty slave and his attempts to win the hand of a slow-witted but beautiful courtesan for h... more

Dec 8, 2015 9:53 PM Theater

Off the Wall Theatre presents Grand Guignol, an evening that includes three original Guignol plays adapted by Off the Wall’s Artistic Director Dale Gutzman and an original mini-musical written by Gutzman and composer Joey Kasiroubas. more

Oct 20, 2015 10:26 PM Theater

France's Grand Guignol Theatre was insanely prolific. in its 65 year history, it produced over 1,000 different plays. It’s difficult to imagine that kind of output from any modern theater company but then . . . Grand Guignol predated TV, fea.. more

Oct 20, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

The Off the Wall Theatre has been nestled cozily in the shadow of some of the biggest theatre in town for a very long time. It’s the little guy in the shadow of giants. This month, the little guy celebrates the music from the movies in a f.. more

Aug 9, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Off the Wall Theatre’s production of Spring Awakening is a success for juxtaposing Victorian sensibilities with believable adolescent tension and expressively delivered rock music. more

Jul 28, 2015 8:56 PM Theater

Frank Wedekind’s play, Spring Awakening, is being staged by Off the Wall Theatre and runs from July 23 to Aug. 2. The play explores the inner thoughts and feelings of youth and involves such social issues as teen pregnancy, suicide, politic... more

Jul 14, 2015 11:55 PM Theater

Off the Wall Theatre presents Tennessee Williams’ controversial and seldom-performed Camino Real, June 3-14. more

May 26, 2015 9:16 PM Theater

Tennessee Williams’ Camino Real feels very much like a fantastic accident. It feels like what happens when a genius accidentally stumbles onto something extremely clever and then runs with it. It’s the type of script that might be maddeningly diff.. more

May 15, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

