Coming to a (Live) Theater Near You
Campy Cruelty with Off the Wall's 'Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?'
Performing Arts Weekly: Aug. 17-23, 2017
A Tarantino-Style 'Titus' from Off the Wall
Dale Gutzman’s production of William Shakespeare’s famous bloodbath tragedy, Titus Andronicus, is a horrific, fast-paced and commendably lucid interpretation. The director-star aptly compares his offering to the work of Quentin Tarantino. more
Why I Oughta!
Going Out a Chorus Girl; Coming Back a Star!
One Last Punch From Off the Wall’s ‘Holiday Punch’
A Season of Political Discontent
Performing Arts Weekly- 9.20
‘Hell is Other People’
Off the Wall Theatre’s brilliant, understated treatment of Jean Paul Sartre’s existentialist masterpiece No Exit—a play about three psyches in hell—brings the work to the level of a joy to watch. more
Crazy Antics at Off The Wall
Dale Gutzman’s Off the Wall Theatre brings high energy and crazy antics to the stage with its performance of Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth, performances of which run through July 2. more
It's Only a Play at Off The Wall
‘A Funny Thing Happened’ at Off The Wall Theatre
High-Class Horror at Off the Wall Theatre
Off the Wall Theatre presents Grand Guignol, an evening that includes three original Guignol plays adapted by Off the Wall’s Artistic Director Dale Gutzman and an original mini-musical written by Gutzman and composer Joey Kasiroubas. more
Four Classic Horror Shorts with Off the Wall
Off the Wall Singalong Fundraiser
The Wages of Repression
Off the Wall Theatre’s production of Spring Awakening is a success for juxtaposing Victorian sensibilities with believable adolescent tension and expressively delivered rock music. more
‘Spring Awakening’ at Off the Wall Theatre
Frank Wedekind’s play, Spring Awakening, is being staged by Off the Wall Theatre and runs from July 23 to Aug. 2. The play explores the inner thoughts and feelings of youth and involves such social issues as teen pregnancy, suicide, politic... more
Off the Wall’s Poetic Dream Play
Off the Wall Theatre presents Tennessee Williams’ controversial and seldom-performed Camino Real, June 3-14. more
'Camino Real' at Off the Wall
