Dale Kooyenga
Expecting Something for Nothing
Our transportation system desperately needs to be upgraded and in some cases completely rebuilt, but the Republicans in Madison who totally control state government do not want to pay for it. more
May 16, 2017 4:55 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 3 Comments
What’s on Your Ballot?
Don’t be surprised when you go to the polls on Nov. 8. more
Oct 25, 2016 4:52 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
A Big Victory for MPS and Public School Advocates
Proving its doubters wrong, the Milwaukee Public Schools’ latest report card makes it ineligible for a takeover under a Republican-backed law that would have allowed Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele to privatize at least one low-perfo... more
Oct 18, 2016 4:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 15 Comments
Chris Rockwood, Democratic Candidate for Assembly District 14
Democrat Chris Rockwoodis running against incumbent Republican Rep. Dale Kooyenga to representAssembly District 14. Here are Rockwood’s answers to the Shepherd’s candidate questionnaire. Your current occupation, education and career and person.. more
Oct 17, 2016 9:27 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Rep. Dale Kooyenga on his Re-election to Assembly District 14
State Rep. DaleKooyenga, a Republican, is running for re-election in Assembly District 14. He faces Democrat Chris Rockwood on the Nov. 8 ballot. Here are Kooyenga's answers to the Shepherd's candidate questionnaire. Your currentoccupation, .. more
Oct 5, 2016 7:39 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Don’t Blame MPS for OSPP Failure
There’s a reason why Alberta Darling and Dale Kooyenga didn’t set up an OSPP in their home districts: Their constituents would never allow it. more
Jul 5, 2016 3:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 7 Comments
The Poisonous History of School Reform
The good news is that the latest attempt by white, suburban Republicans to wrest control of Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) from the racially diverse school board that was democratical,Taking Liberties more
Jun 28, 2016 3:08 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 13 Comments
MPS Takeover Plan Faces Thursday Deadline
“We see this as an opportunity to bring some resources into the 35th Street site,” said MPS Superintendent Darienne Driver about the district’s alternative early education proposal for the Opportunity Schools and Partnership Program. more
Jun 21, 2016 3:29 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Sparks Fly at Abele-Means Hearing on MPS Takeover Plan
“You live in a high rise and you are out in Mequon,” Michelle Mackey said to Chris Abele and Demond Means at a MICAH-sponsored forum on the MPS takeover plan. “I am down here in the trenches for 22 years. Why are you attacking the childr... more
Jun 14, 2016 4:52 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Are We Throwing Money at MPS?
Isn’t it time that we re-think how we fund our schools? more
May 31, 2016 4:29 PM Lisa Kaiser News 7 Comments
Abele Makes One More Power Grab
Chris Abele, Dale Kooyenga, Theo Lipscomb, Milwaukee County, county budget, 2016 elections more
Dec 22, 2015 8:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 2 Comments
Setting the Record Straight: Chris Abele Is the Ultimate Insider
Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s re-election campaign has one recurring theme: Abele got rid of the insiders in county government and is now working for you, the voters. In fact, Abele’s record in office shows that he’s the opposite... more
Dec 1, 2015 9:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 5 Comments
Is Abele’s MPS Takeover Ready for Prime Time?
Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele has until mid-November to appoint a commissioner for the Opportunity Schools Partnership Program (OSPP) and begin taking over public schools to privatize them, but new data released by state Superinte... more
Oct 20, 2015 10:10 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
Public Opposition Mounts to Abele’s MPS Takeover Plan
There’s little that can be done at the local level to undo state legislation. But critics of the Republican-crafted state law authorizing Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele to take over and privatize Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) in hi... more
Sep 22, 2015 11:50 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
New State Law Will Lead to the Privatization of Some MPS Schools
The new Opportunity Schools and Partnership Program (OSPP), which hands over public schools to Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele for privatization, may be an anomaly in Wisconsin, but it’s part of a growing trend of so-called turnaroun... more
Sep 1, 2015 8:18 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
GOP Legislators Offered to Make Abele Emperor of Milwaukee County
Over the holiday weekend, as the public was preoccupied with the Fourth of July festivities and an all-out Republican attack on the state’s open records law, few realized that Milwaukee County was turned into Chris Abele’s private playgroun... more
Jul 7, 2015 10:41 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 12 Comments
GOP Votes To Kill Off MPS with Power Grab
With little warning and short, sharp debate, the 12 Republican members of the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee (JFC) easily prevailed over their four Democratic colleagues in passing sweeping changes to K-12 public education, includin... more
May 26, 2015 8:49 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 26 Comments
The Republican Plan for Other People’s Schools
There are so many things wrong with a new plan from two suburban Republican legislators to change how Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) are run it’s difficult to know where to begin. Let’s start with the plan coming from Sen. Alberta Darling a... more
May 19, 2015 11:17 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 19 Comments
MPS Takeover Plan Could Still Happen
Alot of folks breathed a sigh of relief when the recent JSarticle predicted that the Darling/KooyengaMPS takeover plan faced an uphill battle because key Republican Sen. LutherOlsen, chair of the education committee, isn’t on board.Well,Ols.. more
May 15, 2015 6:03 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 4 Comments
Suburban Republican Legislative Plan to Take Over MPS Schools
Under a plan developed by suburban Republicans, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele would be empowered to appoint a commissioner who’d take over Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) that fail to meet expectations. The Opportunity Schools Partn... more
May 12, 2015 8:55 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 14 Comments