Our transportation system desperately needs to be upgraded and in some cases completely rebuilt, but the Republicans in Madison who totally control state government do not want to pay for it. more

May 16, 2017 4:55 PM Expresso 3 Comments

Don’t be surprised when you go to the polls on Nov. 8. more

Oct 25, 2016 4:52 PM News Features 7 Comments

Proving its doubters wrong, the Milwaukee Public Schools’ latest report card makes it ineligible for a takeover under a Republican-backed law that would have allowed Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele to privatize at least one low-perfo... more

Oct 18, 2016 4:01 PM Expresso 15 Comments

Democrat Chris Rockwoodis running against incumbent Republican Rep. Dale Kooyenga to representAssembly District 14. Here are Rockwood’s answers to the Shepherd’s candidate questionnaire. Your current occupation, education and career and person.. more

Oct 17, 2016 9:27 PM Daily Dose

State Rep. DaleKooyenga, a Republican, is running for re-election in Assembly District 14. He faces Democrat Chris Rockwood on the Nov. 8 ballot. Here are Kooyenga's answers to the Shepherd's candidate questionnaire.   Your currentoccupation, .. more

Oct 5, 2016 7:39 PM Daily Dose

There’s a reason why Alberta Darling and Dale Kooyenga didn’t set up an OSPP in their home districts: Their constituents would never allow it. more

Jul 5, 2016 3:01 PM News Features 7 Comments

The good news is that the latest attempt by white, suburban Republicans to wrest control of Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) from the racially diverse school board that was democratical,Taking Liberties more

Jun 28, 2016 3:08 PM Taking Liberties 13 Comments

“We see this as an opportunity to bring some resources into the 35th Street site,” said MPS Superintendent Darienne Driver about the district’s alternative early education proposal for the Opportunity Schools and Partnership Program. more

Jun 21, 2016 3:29 PM News Features 5 Comments

“You live in a high rise and you are out in Mequon,” Michelle Mackey said to Chris Abele and Demond Means at a MICAH-sponsored forum on the MPS takeover plan. “I am down here in the trenches for 22 years. Why are you attacking the childr... more

Jun 14, 2016 4:52 PM News Features 3 Comments

Isn’t it time that we re-think how we fund our schools? more

May 31, 2016 4:29 PM News 7 Comments

Chris Abele, Dale Kooyenga, Theo Lipscomb, Milwaukee County, county budget, 2016 elections more

Dec 22, 2015 8:20 PM News Features 2 Comments

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s re-election campaign has one recurring theme: Abele got rid of the insiders in county government and is now working for you, the voters. In fact, Abele’s record in office shows that he’s the opposite... more

Dec 1, 2015 9:14 PM News Features 5 Comments

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele has until mid-November to appoint a commissioner for the Opportunity Schools Partnership Program (OSPP) and begin taking over public schools to privatize them, but new data released by state Superinte... more

Oct 20, 2015 10:10 PM News Features 6 Comments

There’s little that can be done at the local level to undo state legislation. But critics of the Republican-crafted state law authorizing Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele to take over and privatize Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) in hi... more

Sep 22, 2015 11:50 PM News Features 3 Comments

The new Opportunity Schools and Partnership Program (OSPP), which hands over public schools to Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele for privatization, may be an anomaly in Wisconsin, but it’s part of a growing trend of so-called turnaroun... more

Sep 1, 2015 8:18 PM News Features 7 Comments

Over the holiday weekend, as the public was preoccupied with the Fourth of July festivities and an all-out Republican attack on the state’s open records law, few realized that Milwaukee County was turned into Chris Abele’s private playgroun... more

Jul 7, 2015 10:41 PM News Features 12 Comments

With little warning and short, sharp debate, the 12 Republican members of the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee (JFC) easily prevailed over their four Democratic colleagues in passing sweeping changes to K-12 public education, includin... more

May 26, 2015 8:49 PM Expresso 26 Comments

There are so many things wrong with a new plan from two suburban Republican legislators to change how Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) are run it’s difficult to know where to begin. Let’s start with the plan coming from Sen. Alberta Darling a... more

May 19, 2015 11:17 PM Taking Liberties 19 Comments

Alot of folks breathed a sigh of relief when the recent JSarticle predicted that the Darling/KooyengaMPS takeover plan faced an uphill battle because key Republican Sen. LutherOlsen, chair of the education committee, isn’t on board.Well,Ols.. more

May 15, 2015 6:03 PM Daily Dose 4 Comments

Under a plan developed by suburban Republicans, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele would be empowered to appoint a commissioner who’d take over Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) that fail to meet expectations. The Opportunity Schools Partn... more

May 12, 2015 8:55 PM News Features 14 Comments

