Dale Schultz
GOP ‘Giddy’ about Disenfranchising Voters
On Monday, a former aide to a Republican state senator said under oath what we’ve known all along: that GOP legislators were “giddy” and “frothing at the mouth” at the prospect of disenfranchising voters who traditionally vote for Dem... more
May 17, 2016 4:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Wars Within Wars in Divided Wisconsin
Conventional wisdom says Democrats don’t have much chance for success in the statewide legislative elections in November. The great thing about conventional wisdom is it’s so often so more
May 14, 2014 4:23 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Republican Leaders Won’t Allow a Hearing on Redistricting Reform
State Sen. Mary Lazich (R-New Berlin) and state Rep. Tyler August (R-Lake Geneva), both Republicans, are refusing to schedule a public hearing on a bipartisan bill that would take politics more
Sep 19, 2013 12:12 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Is the End Near?
The legislative session that began with a bang is ending with a whimper... more
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 11 Comments