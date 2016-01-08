RSS

Dames At Sea

mamshepinsta.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Shepherd Express Instagram

In a city as diverse as Milwaukee there are an unlimited amount of perspectives to see the city through. Instagram has become an outlet for young, up and coming photographers to showcase the.. more

Jan 8, 2016 3:27 PM Around MKE

hotelrepublican.jpg.jpe

The Republican House on Third and Cedar (now Kilbourn)and just a few hundred yards from some Milwaukee ’sbusiest brothels. A month ago, Ibrought you stories from some of the long-forgotten brothels of Milwaukee ’s old downtownred light distric.. more

Jan 6, 2016 4:52 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous 3 Comments

paulmolitor.jpg.jpe

Getty Images

Paul Molitor during the 2004 Hall of Fame Induction ceremony.  This week, the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA) will announce the results of the 2016 National Baseball Hall of Fame vote. If my predictions hold true (they almost neve.. more

Jan 4, 2016 8:10 PM Brew Crew Confidential

AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 , email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more

Nov 30, 2015 5:00 PM Video Games are Dumb

patch.jpg.jpe

Great Place! Great Lake! Great Slogan?Can a slogan really change the way you feel about your city?Or alter your image of a potential travel destination? It’s arguable thatpeople have come to (heart) NY more over the past few decades. And it’spr.. more

Nov 3, 2015 8:23 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous 2 Comments

blogimage12388.jpe

The Skylight Opera Theatre kicks off its season with the light, comedic musical Dames at Sea , which runs through Oct. 3. A parody of the large movie musicals of the 1930s, Dames tells the story of Ruby (Meghan Deese) more

Oct 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12374.jpe

The Skylight Opera Theatre kicks off its season with the light, comedic musical Dames at Sea , which runs through Oct. 3. A parody of the large movie musicals of the 1930s, Dames tells the story of Ruby (Meghan Deese) more

Oct 1, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12365.jpe

The Skylight Opera Theatre kicks off its season with the light, comedic musical Dames at Sea , which runs through Oct. 3. A parody of the large movie musicals of the 1930s, Dames tells the story of Ruby (Meghan Deese) more

Sep 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12269.jpe

The Skylight Opera Theatre kicks off its season with the light, comedic musical Dames at Sea , which runs through Oct. 3. A parody of the large movie musicals of the 1930s, Dames tells the story of Ruby (Meghan Deese) more

Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The 2010-2011 theater season gets into full swing this weekend as two equally flashy but drastically different musicals open on two prominent stages.On Tuesday, the Milwaukee Rep opened its much-hyped production of the 1966 hit Broadway mus... more

Sep 15, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES