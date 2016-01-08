Dames At Sea
Five Milwaukee Instagram Accounts To Follow Right Now
In a city as diverse as Milwaukee there are an unlimited amount of perspectives to see the city through. Instagram has become an outlet for young, up and coming photographers to showcase the.. more
Jan 8, 2016 3:27 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Ghosts of the Red Light District Part II: There Used to Be a Brothel
The Republican House on Third and Cedar (now Kilbourn)and just a few hundred yards from some Milwaukee ’sbusiest brothels. A month ago, Ibrought you stories from some of the long-forgotten brothels of Milwaukee ’s old downtownred light distric.. more
Jan 6, 2016 4:52 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous 3 Comments
Hall-Bound? Former Brewers on the Hall of Fame Ballot, Past and Present
Paul Molitor during the 2004 Hall of Fame Induction ceremony. This week, the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA) will announce the results of the 2016 National Baseball Hall of Fame vote. If my predictions hold true (they almost neve.. more
Jan 4, 2016 8:10 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
Pressurecast One-Hundred-Six: Who Cares About Xtreme 3?
AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 , email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more
Nov 30, 2015 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Milwaukee City Slogans: Talk 'em Up!
Great Place! Great Lake! Great Slogan?Can a slogan really change the way you feel about your city?Or alter your image of a potential travel destination? It’s arguable thatpeople have come to (heart) NY more over the past few decades. And it’spr.. more
Nov 3, 2015 8:23 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous 2 Comments
Dames at Sea
The Skylight Opera Theatre kicks off its season with the light, comedic musical Dames at Sea , which runs through Oct. 3. A parody of the large movie musicals of the 1930s, Dames tells the story of Ruby (Meghan Deese) more
Oct 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dames at Sea
The Skylight Opera Theatre kicks off its season with the light, comedic musical Dames at Sea , which runs through Oct. 3. A parody of the large movie musicals of the 1930s, Dames tells the story of Ruby (Meghan Deese) more
Oct 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dames at Sea
The Skylight Opera Theatre kicks off its season with the light, comedic musical Dames at Sea , which runs through Oct. 3. A parody of the large movie musicals of the 1930s, Dames tells the story of Ruby (Meghan Deese) more
Sep 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dames at Sea
The Skylight Opera Theatre kicks off its season with the light, comedic musical Dames at Sea , which runs through Oct. 3. A parody of the large movie musicals of the 1930s, Dames tells the story of Ruby (Meghan Deese) more
Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Big Shows Kick Off New Season of Theater
The 2010-2011 theater season gets into full swing this weekend as two equally flashy but drastically different musicals open on two prominent stages.On Tuesday, the Milwaukee Rep opened its much-hyped production of the 1966 hit Broadway mus... more
Sep 15, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater