RSS

Damien Echols

film.jpg.jpe

The local media called it “the break the police were waiting for.” In 1993, three teenagers were arrested for the murder and sexual violation of three eight-year old boys, their bodies fished from a trickling creek in West more

Mar 10, 2013 9:12 PM Film Reviews

<p> More and more documentary filmmakers display the annoying tendency of putting themselves into the story Usually, they are not as interesting as the subject of their film. One exception is <em>Paradise Lost 3: Purgatory</em>, whose makers, Jo.. more

Aug 7, 2012 2:34 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage8507.jpe

,CD Reviews more

Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES