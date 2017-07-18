Dan Adams
Abele's Dirty Little War Against the Honest Elected Officials
County Executive Chris Abele used his family money to win three elections, and he is now using his family’s money to launch a war against some of Milwaukee’s most respected elected officials. His line of fake news consists of half-truths an... more
Jul 18, 2017 4:19 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 3 Comments
Who Bought Héctor Colón?
Whoever or whatever is funding this campaign, Milwaukee Works, like the CRG, set out to bully supervisors and prop up Health and Human Services Director Héctor Colón. more
Sep 27, 2016 3:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
Don’t Be Fooled by the Campaign to Save Héctor Colón’s Job
Reappointments of department heads tend to be routine affairs. But Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s reappointment of Health and Human Services Director Héctor Colón is anything but routine. more
Sep 20, 2016 3:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
Last Night’s Assembly District 19 Democratic Candidate Forum
I’m still processingall that was said during the Shepherd’s forum last night for the candidatesrunning in the Democraticprimary for Assembly District 19. This is an open seat, one long held byJon Richards, who’s now running for attorneygenera.. more
Jul 30, 2014 8:49 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 2 Comments
Four East Side Democrats Sprint to the Aug. 12 Primary
When Democratic state Rep. Jon Richards announced that he would run for attorney general and not seek re-election to Assembly District 19, it was a given that more
Jul 30, 2014 2:19 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Primary Races to Watch on August 12
All eyes—and the media—will be focused on the gubernatorial race this fall. But before voters determine whether Gov. Scott Walker deserves a second term on Nov. more
Jul 2, 2014 2:19 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments