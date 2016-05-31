RSS

Dan Auerbach

musicgateway_cagetheelephant_a_byirachernova.jpg.jpe

After two hit albums that were musical works-in-progress, the Kentucky-based band Cage The Elephant has hit its stride in recent years. The band’s produced a new album, Tell Me I’m Pretty, and will be performing at Milwaukee’s Eagle Ballroo... more

May 31, 2016 4:25 PM Music Feature

musicgateway_reighningsound.jpg.jpe

Reigning Sound leader Greg Cartwright is only still in photos. The musician has released at least 15 studio albums with his three bands over the past two decades, in addition to producing Shangri-Las singer Mary Weiss’s terrific 2007 comeb... more

Oct 21, 2014 10:38 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

musicgate.jpg.jpe

Growing up as a member of the Tuareg people in western Africa, Omara “Bombino” Moctar realized that his home was often not a permanent one. Instead, he found a sense of home in being on the move, traversing the more

Jun 5, 2013 4:36 PM Music Feature

blogimage18715.jpe

Given that opening bands are usually so eminently skippable, often just some underperforming label-mate of the main act, it's refreshing to come across a show that basically has two headliners. Beyond giving you more bang for your buck, it ... more

May 17, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 2 Comments

art10667nar.jpg.jpe

The second half of the 2009/2010 theatre year has had some really interesting points. Here are some highlights:JANUARY: ONE MAN--ONE WOMAN DRAMASJanuary featured a pair of compelling one man/ one woman dramas in the heart of the theatre distri.. more

Aug 9, 2010 9:09 PM Theater

blogimage5687.jpe

Heartache, paranoia and the purest form of analog recordings are saturated into the recent solo debut from Dan Auerbach. Not veering from his sound as a member of The Black Keys, Auerbach passionately connects psychedelia, soul and blues wi... more

Mar 2, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES