Dan Aykroyd
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 18-24
The War on Drugs, Ghostbusters, Bryan Ferry and more! more
Sep 17, 2014 1:41 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Film Clips: May 10
Director Jon Favreau returns to his screenwriting roots for this all-star, small-scale comedy exploring Chef Carl’s (Favreau) efforts to rediscover his love of cooking. After a disastrous run-in with a food critic (Oliver Platt) costs Carl ... more
May 9, 2014 3:54 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
The Campaign
Election-year political movies have seldom won many votes in recent years. Who remembers Bulworth or Silver City? more
Aug 7, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
