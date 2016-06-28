Dan Duchniak
Waukesha Will Get Lake Michigan Water—Now What?
Waukesha still needs to jump through a few hoops before it receives Lake Michigan water under the Great Lakes Water Compact. more
Jun 28, 2016 4:36 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 10 Comments
Waukesha’s Water Request Could Violate Civil Rights Law
Is the City of Waukesha violating the Civil Rights Act by seeking federal funding to pipe in Lake Michigan water under the Great Lakes Compact? more
Sep 29, 2015 9:27 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Environmental Coalition Says Waukesha Doesn’t Need Lake Michigan Water
Environmental groups are pushing back on the city of Waukesha’s claims that it must pipe in Lake Michigan water to solve its long-simmering radium problem. more
Jul 14, 2015 10:01 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Waukesha-Milwaukee Water Talks Break Down
Last Wednesday, a Milwaukee Common Council committee voted to pursue negotiations to sell Lake Michigan... more
Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments