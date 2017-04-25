Dan Jacobs
Where They Eat: Heather Terhune
We catch up with Tre Rivali Executive Chef Heather Terhune about her favorite restaurant. more
Apr 25, 2017 3:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Dining Out
Chefs Branch Out with Restaurants Within Their Restaurants
A new trend is taking hold in restaurants around Milwaukee that gives chefs the flexibility to explore cuisine apart from their everyday menus: restaurants within restaurants. more
Jan 17, 2017 3:13 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
A Playful Chinese Delight
DanDan is named after not only for a Chinese noodle dish but the two extraordinary chefs, Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite, who have poured their heart and soul (along with an homage to food from childhood memories) into an exciting menu. more
Aug 23, 2016 1:36 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
James Beard Local Dish Challenge
The James Beard Foundation, known for excellence in dining, has challenged more than 100 restaurants around the country to create a special single dish that more
Oct 23, 2013 12:54 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview