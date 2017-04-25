RSS

Dan Jacobs

We catch up with Tre Rivali Executive Chef Heather Terhune about her favorite restaurant. more

Apr 25, 2017 3:36 PM Dining Out

A new trend is taking hold in restaurants around Milwaukee that gives chefs the flexibility to explore cuisine apart from their everyday menus: restaurants within restaurants. more

Jan 17, 2017 3:13 PM Dining Out

DanDan is named after not only for a Chinese noodle dish but the two extraordinary chefs, Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite, who have poured their heart and soul (along with an homage to food from childhood memories) into an exciting menu. more

Aug 23, 2016 1:36 PM Dining Out

The James Beard Foundation, known for excellence in dining, has challenged more than 100 restaurants around the country to create a special single dish that more

Oct 23, 2013 12:54 AM Dining Preview

