Dan Katula

inreview_firststage_a_bypaulruffolo.jpg.jpe

First Stage’s Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook! Is a 90-minute show that is a fun and helpful glimpse into some of the situations real kids will find themselves in as they mature, whether Junie, herself is around or not. more

May 2, 2017 1:40 PM Theater

18194723_10154804615988821_3410480217174710135_n.jpg.jpe

Kindergarten is a strange and bewildering time of life filled with inexpressible drama and intense joy. First Stage brings the reality of kindergarten to the stage with strikingly jubilant clarity in Junie B. Jones Is Not A Crook. Based on the chi.. more

Apr 30, 2017 11:06 AM Theater

theatrerev_luchadora_paulruffolo.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Paul Ruffolo

First Stage continues to break new ground with its world premiere of 'Luchadora!' focusing on lucha libre, the Mexican tradition of wrestling. more

Apr 13, 2015 2:00 PM Theater

the world premiere of Neil’s Dirty Shorts, six sketches featuring the same crack cast of actors and covering everything from cannibalism to time travel. more

Dec 16, 2014 10:25 PM Theater

theatrereview_whokilledsanta.jpg.jpe

This holiday season, Umbrella Group presents Who Killed Santa?—an hilarious whodunit with arm-and-rod puppets, now in its sixth reprisal. more

Dec 16, 2014 10:20 PM Theater

1779239_986456491369108_2577366684203322520_n.jpg.jpe

Acacia Theatre presents Peculiar People, the story of Christmas told through the eyes of those who were there first; the show includes monologues, songs, scripture readings and audience sing-a-longs. Umbrella Group partners with playwright ... more

Dec 2, 2014 10:47 PM Theater

1424566_10152064090966103_139483512_n.jpg.jpe

Billed as a “bromantic comedy,” Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Things Being What They Are delivers lots of laughs along with insight into relationships, identity and male friendship in middle-class America. Written by a female playwright, W... more

Nov 27, 2013 1:12 AM Theater

Billed as a “bromantic comedy,” Things Being What They Are has all the indicators of being a fun two-man show. Dan Katula and Ryan Schabach star in Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of the contemporary piece by Wendy MacLeod. Schaba... more

Nov 24, 2013 7:33 PM Theater

Stephen Massicotte's The Clockmaker is a delicate drama of narrative poetry. Events don't unfold in a linear fashion. They conform to a dreamlike logic of emotion that resonates through the heart of human connection. It's very, very difficu... more

Feb 5, 2013 11:57 PM Theater

blogimage18415.jpe

William Inge's classic Bus Stop is a fun ensemble piece. It's light enough that one doesn't have to over-think it, but also deep enough to offer complexity for those interested in a bit more. The challenge for any production is to juggle th more

Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre continues its commitment to working with area university theater programs as it opens William Inge's Bus Stop in collaboration with UW-Parkside. Bus Stop is a mid-'50s comedy perhaps best known... more

Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage13612.jpe

Cuba, the small island nation south of the United States, has experienced its share of economic and political upheaval over the past five decades. Due to political conflicts between the two nations, accurate information about Cuba remains h... more

Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Visual Arts

