Dan Katula
Nothing Crooked in First Stage’s ‘Junie B. Jones’
First Stage’s Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook! Is a 90-minute show that is a fun and helpful glimpse into some of the situations real kids will find themselves in as they mature, whether Junie, herself is around or not. more
May 2, 2017 1:40 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Inside the Mind of Junie B. Jones
Kindergarten is a strange and bewildering time of life filled with inexpressible drama and intense joy. First Stage brings the reality of kindergarten to the stage with strikingly jubilant clarity in Junie B. Jones Is Not A Crook. Based on the chi.. more
Apr 30, 2017 11:06 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Girl Power and Mexican Wrestling
First Stage continues to break new ground with its world premiere of 'Luchadora!' focusing on lucha libre, the Mexican tradition of wrestling. more
Apr 13, 2015 2:00 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Boulevard Theatre and Plymouth Chorale in ‘A Concert of Note’
the world premiere of Neil’s Dirty Shorts, six sketches featuring the same crack cast of actors and covering everything from cannibalism to time travel. more
Dec 16, 2014 10:25 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Hilarious Whodunnit and ‘Dirty Shorts’
This holiday season, Umbrella Group presents Who Killed Santa?—an hilarious whodunit with arm-and-rod puppets, now in its sixth reprisal. more
Dec 16, 2014 10:20 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Dramatic Works, Assorted Music
Acacia Theatre presents Peculiar People, the story of Christmas told through the eyes of those who were there first; the show includes monologues, songs, scripture readings and audience sing-a-longs. Umbrella Group partners with playwright ... more
Dec 2, 2014 10:47 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Bromantic Comedy with Heart and Teeth
Billed as a “bromantic comedy,” Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Things Being What They Are delivers lots of laughs along with insight into relationships, identity and male friendship in middle-class America. Written by a female playwright, W... more
Nov 27, 2013 1:12 AM Selena Milewski Theater
‘Bromance’ at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
Billed as a “bromantic comedy,” Things Being What They Are has all the indicators of being a fun two-man show. Dan Katula and Ryan Schabach star in Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of the contemporary piece by Wendy MacLeod. Schaba... more
Nov 24, 2013 7:33 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Clockmaker’s Dream
Stephen Massicotte's The Clockmaker is a delicate drama of narrative poetry. Events don't unfold in a linear fashion. They conform to a dreamlike logic of emotion that resonates through the heart of human connection. It's very, very difficu... more
Feb 5, 2013 11:57 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Chamber's 'Bus Stop' Keeps It Moving
William Inge's classic Bus Stop is a fun ensemble piece. It's light enough that one doesn't have to over-think it, but also deep enough to offer complexity for those interested in a bit more. The challenge for any production is to juggle th more
Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Chamber Lines Up 1950s 'Bus Stop'
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre continues its commitment to working with area university theater programs as it opens William Inge's Bus Stop in collaboration with UW-Parkside. Bus Stop is a mid-'50s comedy perhaps best known... more
Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Artistic Spirit Thrives in Latino Arts Inc.’ ‘Cuban Printmaking’
Cuba, the small island nation south of the United States, has experienced its share of economic and political upheaval over the past five decades. Due to political conflicts between the two nations, accurate information about Cuba remains h... more
Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts