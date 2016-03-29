RSS

Dan Kubinski

wmse.jpg.jpe

Generations of reunited bands came together Saturday night to celebrate a station that has stood the test of time. more

Mar 29, 2016 3:52 PM Concert Reviews

Generations of reunited bands came together Saturday night to celebrate a station that has stood the test of time. more

Mar 28, 2016 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

localmusic_bowie.jpg.jpe

A variety of Milwaukee musicians will honor David Bowie at Shank Hall’s “Milwaukee to Mars” benefit at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, at Shank Hall. more

Mar 1, 2016 3:45 PM Local Music

voivod.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Ron McGregor

Cult metal heroes Voivod got an assist from Die Kreuzen vocalist Dan Kubinski at a packed Metal Grill concert. more

Feb 26, 2016 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

maxresdefault.jpg.jpe

All too often, reissues of classic releases seem like little more than a sales ploy, cashing in on collectors and completists by scraping together a few superfluous bonus tracks and dressing them up in some shiny new more

Apr 16, 2014 12:58 AM Local Music

localmusic.jpg.jpe

Forming a band from the remnants of other recognizable groups comes with a unique set of perks, as well as its own challenges. On one hand, you’ve got a prefab fanbase more

Aug 28, 2013 12:54 AM Local Music

05.26.13 die kruezen | turner hall hi res-2.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

The 2012 “Lest We Forget” concert brought a plethora of long-defunct Milwaukee punk and alternative bands back to life, all in the interest of paying homage to the more

May 27, 2013 12:22 PM Concert Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES