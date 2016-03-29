Dan Kubinski
WMSE’s 35th Anniversary Show @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Generations of reunited bands came together Saturday night to celebrate a station that has stood the test of time. more
Mar 29, 2016 3:52 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
WMSE’s 35th Anniversary Show @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Generations of reunited bands came together Saturday night to celebrate a station that has stood the test of time. more
Mar 28, 2016 9:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Milwaukee Musicians Gather to Pay Tribute to David Bowie
A variety of Milwaukee musicians will honor David Bowie at Shank Hall’s “Milwaukee to Mars” benefit at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, at Shank Hall. more
Mar 1, 2016 3:45 PM Colton Dunham Local Music
Voivod w/ Vektor, Eight Bells and Nadoula @ The Metal Grill
Cult metal heroes Voivod got an assist from Die Kreuzen vocalist Dan Kubinski at a packed Metal Grill concert. more
Feb 26, 2016 10:00 AM Daniel Agacki Concert Reviews
Die Kreuzen’s 'Cows and Beer' EP Gets a Proper Reissue
All too often, reissues of classic releases seem like little more than a sales ploy, cashing in on collectors and completists by scraping together a few superfluous bonus tracks and dressing them up in some shiny new more
Apr 16, 2014 12:58 AM Thomas Michalski Local Music
The Punk Vets in Go Go Slow Seek New Ground
Forming a band from the remnants of other recognizable groups comes with a unique set of perks, as well as its own challenges. On one hand, you’ve got a prefab fanbase more
Aug 28, 2013 12:54 AM Thomas Michalski Local Music
Die Kreuzen @ Turner Hall Ballroom
The 2012 “Lest We Forget” concert brought a plethora of long-defunct Milwaukee punk and alternative bands back to life, all in the interest of paying homage to the more
May 27, 2013 12:22 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews