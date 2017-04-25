Dan Mcelwee
New This Month in Milwaukee Dining (April 2017)
What’s new this month in the Milwaukee dining scene? A Scandinavian tap house, burger joint and even more new breweries joined the Milwaukee restaurant and bar scene this past month. Plus, a landmark German restaurant closes its doors. We a... more
Apr 25, 2017 3:23 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out 1 Comments
Broken Bat Sets Opening Day for April 7
The vision of lifelong friends Tim Pauly and Dan McElwee will be realized Friday, April 7 at noon, when the doors to Broken Bat Brewing Company (231 E. Buffalo St.) officially open to the public.We took this exclusive Facebook Live tour of the b.. more
Apr 5, 2017 5:34 PM Cole Vandermause Around MKE
Crumbs from the Table of Joy
The women-founded, women-run theater company Renaissance Theaterworks launches its new cultural diversity series as it collaborates with the African-American theater group Uprootedon on a production of Lynn Nottage’s 1995 drama Crumbs more
Jan 15, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee