Dan Oberbruner
Lamb’s Legs Capture Their Live Intensity on Their Latest EP
“There’s a sort of masochistic element, I think, in trying to be in a band,” says Lamb’s Legs guitarist Jeb Ebben, referring to a comment he made at the band’s Sept. 20 Summer of Lamb’s Legs EP release show. At that show he advised the c... more
Oct 2, 2013 12:48 AM Dan Oberbruner Local Music
Blonder Captures the Unpretentious Spirit of ’90s Indie Rock
Assembled from the remnants of bands with names like Big Butt High School, Hi School, Golf Galaxy and Burger Deal, Blonder doesn’t disguise its sense of humor. The Milwaukee group takes on haphazard ’90s indie-rock in the vein of Boston ban... more
Mar 25, 2014 10:41 PM Dan Oberbruner Local Music
Recap: A Night at Brady Street’s 2014 East Side Music Tour
The East Side Music Tour returned for a second year on Saturday, cramming more than 80 bands into 30 venues around Brady Street. It was a snowy, sometimes hectic scene, with a lot of confusion as f,Concert Reviews more
Mar 3, 2014 11:42 AM Dan Oberbruner Concert Reviews
Loup Leaves Behind an Intriguingly Imperfect Posthumous Debut
This article is about a band that does not exist. Last month Loup released their posthumous, self-titled debut album on Bandcamp through Milwaukee’s Breadking Collective. According to frontman Brandon Miller, the functionally disbanded grou... more
Dec 30, 2013 12:24 AM Dan Oberbruner Music Feature
Phoenix @ The Rave
Having two nearly flawless albums to your name is no small feat for any artist, but Phoenix accomplished it when they followed 2006’s It’s Never Been Like That with Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix in 2,Concert Reviews more
Dec 13, 2013 12:00 AM Dan Oberbruner Concert Reviews
Daycones’ Dreamy, Drifting Psychedelia
Over the last few years, Bandcamp and Soundcloud have made it possible to reconsider the form and context of an album. With local and national artists often releasing digital versions of their music before a more
Nov 20, 2013 1:43 AM Dan Oberbruner Local Music
James Blake @ Turner Hall Ballroom
With its marriage of electronic music and the type of falsettoed, soulful songwriter balladeering that's grown increasingly popular over the last half a decade or so, James Blake’s self-titled de,Concert Reviews more
Nov 15, 2013 10:33 AM Dan Oberbruner Concert Reviews
Greatest Lakes w/ Zoo Animal @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn
Nothing on Zoo Animal’s 2012 release, Departure, could have prepared listeners for an incredibly economical and powerful set of classic guitar rock-inspired tunes. The recording is a new direction,Concert Reviews more
Oct 28, 2013 11:15 AM Dan Oberbruner Concert Reviews
Lamb’s Legs Capture Their Live Intensity on Their Latest EP
“There’s a sort of masochistic element, I think, in trying to be in a band,” says Lamb’s Legs guitarist Jeb Ebben, referring to a comment he made at the band’s Sept. 20 Summer of Lamb’s Legs EP release show. At that show he advised the c... more
Oct 2, 2013 12:48 AM Dan Oberbruner Local Music
Youth Lagoon @ The Pabst Theater
Youth Lagoon’s second full-length album, Wondrous Bughouse, is a psychedelic bedroom pop odyssey. Like a menacing circus soundtrack, the album layers dark, introspective lyrics atop bouncy, whims,Concert Reviews more
Sep 13, 2013 12:58 PM Dan Oberbruner Concert Reviews
Sensual Nostalgia Runs Rampant on Heartthrob’s Debut EP
Infusing the early-’90s sounds of bands as varied as My Bloody Valentine and The Breeders with the very contemporary, domestic angst of acts like Tegan and Sara, Heartthrob has, over the course of only a handful of short digital releases, d... more
Sep 11, 2013 12:42 AM Dan Oberbruner Local Music